HOW does scouting in the AFL compare to the EPL?

On this week's Road to the Draft podcast, Cal Twomey is joined by Traits Insights founder Dan Pelchen to discuss the next generation of statistics in the game.

Pelchen was formerly a performance data analyst at Collingwood before being the lead recruitment and data analyst at Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League.

On this week's show, Pelchen discusses the differences between the AFL and EPL talent identification process and how they can compare too, while also detailing the way data can be used in the AFL going forward.

Plus, he explains his new program Traits Insights and how clubs will be able to use its data effectively.

This week's episode guide…

0:30 – What is Traits Insights?

1:45 – Pelchen explains his previous role at the Magpies as their "numbers guy" within the club's coaching box.

3:30 – The family links Pelchen has within the recruiting industry.

9:30 – Pelchen talks through his time at Chelsea and applying lessons from the AFL analytics and draft landscape.

15:00 – How would Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale's numbers stack up using Traits Insights?

21:05 – What is the next stage for analytics and data in the AFL industry?