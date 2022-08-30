THE NAB AFL Draft is getting closer but the order of prospects is still in flux as players continue to star around the country.

That much can be seen in the August edition of the Phantom Form Guide, which has expanded from a top-25 in July to a top-30 this month.

There are a number of new faces in the group, including one player who has burst into the top-10 after not being in the previous month's Form Guide.

The Phantom Form Guide will continue to be updated each month ahead of November's draft, with finals matches around the country, and then the NAB AFL Draft Combine, sure to impact the standing of some draft hopefuls.

Remember, this is not a mock draft nor does it take into account where players will get picked or receive father-son and Academy bids – it is simply a ranking in our view of the current top-30 draftees this year.

Why potential No.1 pick Ashcroft is ready to make an impact Potential No.1 draft pick Will Ashcroft joins Cal Twomey on a special edition of Road to the Draft

6/5/04

182cm/78kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder

July ranking: 1



Ashcroft has nominated Brisbane under the father-son rule and now the watch is on where the bid will come. He could be the first father-son to attract a bid at No.1, such has been the consistency of his season at all levels – in the NAB League, under-18 championships for Vic Metro, for the NAB AFL Academy and for the Lions in the VFL, where he starred recently with 32 disposals. Finds the ball, uses it well, is damaging, has a turn of pace and runs and runs and runs. Hasn't played a bad game all year.

Potential top draft pick Will Ashcroft poses for a photo on March 25, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

18/7/04

182cm/82kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

July ranking: 2

Clubs haven't seen Wardlaw since the first half of the year and he is set to miss the rest of the season after another unfortunate hamstring injury earlier this month. Wardlaw was sidelined for the national carnival after a hamstring injury that had a reaggravation but he returned for the last game of his school season in Melbourne. However, he suffered another strain in the opening minutes. Wardlaw is a power athlete with spring in his step, an ability to jump and evade opponents and crash through them as well. A tough and competitive midfielder who can go forward and hit the scoreboard.

George Wardlaw receives the best NAB AFL Academy player medal against Collingwood on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

18/10/04

187cm/80kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

July ranking: 4

Tsatas has come back with a bang. After missing two months with his foot fracture, the exciting midfielder returned at school level and had two dominant games before his standout return to the NAB League with the Chargers. In a clash against Sandringham involving some of the best prospects in the draft pool, Tsatas was the clear best on ground, having 38 disposals and 13 inside 50s. It was a reminder of his form at the start of the season when he tore apart the opening month. Tsatas has a genuine point of difference at the top end: he's a taller midfielder who will get even bigger and he can play as a long-striding runner or as a get-it-out-of-the-pack onballer.

Oakleigh Chargers' Elijah Tsatas is tackled by Sandringham Dragons' Cameron Mackenzie in the NAB League on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

13/10/04

184cm/77kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Forward/midfielder

July ranking: 3

The mercurial forward is so talented around goals that he doesn't even need to look at them most of the time to slot his shots. He showed some of his tricks with a four-goal performance against the Oakleigh Chargers two weeks ago which included some clever marks and classy finishes by foot. Sheezel has moved up the ground and had some dominant games in the midfield but will be picked as a creative and smart half-forward who doesn't need many chances to turn a game.

Top-10 draft prospect Harry Sheezel poses for a photo at his home on May 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

196cm/88kg

3/3/04

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Key forward

July ranking: 7

Cadman's performances as a key forward are proving hard to ignore. The hard-working tall forward has been a prolific goalkicker all year – he booted seven goals in three games for Vic Country and 34 in the NAB League for the Rebels, including four two weeks ago against Gippsland Power. But Cadman is also capable of getting up the ground and being involved, with his goals that night coming alongside 20 disposals, seven marks and five inside 50s. Has some Harry McKay to the way he plays and has plenty of development left as well.

Aaron Cadman in action for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels against the Northern Knights on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

23/7/04

181cm/77kg

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Midfielder

July ranking: 5

Consistent, reliable, competitive, a leader and team player. They are the traits that make Clark a potential top-five pick at November's draft and they have been on show all season. The inside midfielder is great in the clinches but also capable of working on the outside, too, and averaged 25 disposals in Vic Country's three games during the carnival. Clark returned from the championships to have 31 disposals against Sandringham and 27 and two goals against the Western Jets, and over the weekend had 27 disposals and six clearances against the Western Jets.

Jhye Clark in action for Geelong against the Western Jets on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/86kg

11/9/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Forward/midfielder

July ranking: -



Wow. Humphrey has been a huge bolter in recent weeks to storm right into the top rungs of the draft. The Gippsland Power captain played well early in the season at NAB League level, including a three-goal haul in round one and another four goals in round three. But he missed the middle part of the year, including the under-18 championships, due to a knee injury. His return to the NAB League, though, has put him firmly in top-10 discussions – and possibly even higher – with a 31 disposals and 4.5 performance upon return followed by 1.4 the week after and four goals after that. Humphrey is an exciting, tough, powerful forward who goes through the midfield and has so many ways to impact games. Has shades of Jordan De Goey in his impact.

Gippsland Power skipper Bailey Humphrey has made a great start to the 2022 NAB League Boys season.

188cm/81kg

10/9/04

East Perth/Western Australia

Midfielder/defender

July ranking: 10

There's a watch on how high Ginbey could go on draft night. The West Australian has some high-end AFL attributes: he's physical, versatile in the midfield and able to play as a third tall defender, powerful and capable of exciting things. The other factor is his upside – there looks to be plenty of growth in Ginbey, who was WA's most valuable player in the carnival. Ginbey has been a real riser this season already.

Reuben Ginbey in action for Western Australia against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

187cm/80kg

21/4/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder

July ranking: 6

A ready-to-go midfielder who will likely slot into an AFL line-up pretty soon after arriving at a club later this year. Mackenzie hunts the ball and loves to win it himself, and he can turn games his side's way through sheer weight of numbers and presence at stoppages. He enjoys going forward and kicking a goal and stands under the ball in the air. He averaged 26 disposals in Vic Metro's carnival and plays similarly to Swans co-captain Callum Mills. Is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, with his father being born in South Africa, but the Saints will only get priority access to him after pick 40. That won't be happening.

Top-10 draft prospect Cam Mackenzie poses for a photo at his home on August 8, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

195cm/78kg

8/3/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key forward

July ranking: 11

Jefferson has just kept on developing and kicking goals as the season has gone on. The key forward had a dominant championships for Vic Metro, kicking 12 goals in three games including a seven-goal bag against Western Australia, and has taken that form out of the carnival as well. He booted four goals against Sandringham two weeks ago and is a stretchy, strong mark.

Oakleigh Chargers' Matthew Jefferson celebrates a goal against the Sandringham Dragons on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

192cm/83kg

27/12/04

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

Midfielder/forward

July ranking: 9

It's been an interrupted month for Phillipou, who had an ankle injury and has missed some weeks for Woodville-West Torrens. Phillipou also ended his national carnival with some soreness after showing exciting signs for South Australia at the championships. The 192cm prospect can play in the midfield and in the forward line, where his smarts and skills are appealing to AFL recruiters. Has averaged 28 disposals and 1.5 goals a game at under-18 level in the SANFL and is the son of former Bulldogs player Sam, who played three games for the club.

Mattaes Phillipou in action for South Australia against Vic Metro in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

185cm/84kg

27/5/04

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Midfielder

July ranking: 12

Hewett has gone back to Swan Districts after Western Australia's under-18 campaign and returned to senior level, where he has impressed. He had 18 disposals and kicked a goal against East Fremantle in round 18 and 13 disposals and a goal in round 17 against West Coast's WAFL side. Last weekend he had 20 disposals and a goal against West Perth. Hewett is another midfielder with an explosive streak, which he showed against Vic Metro in his best game of the championships.

Elijah Hewett in action for Western Australia against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

196cm/82kg

11/3/04

East Perth/Western Australia

Key defender

July ranking: 8

The East Perth defender had his season ended in July when he decided to undergo shoulder surgery to correct an injury he had been playing with before that. Busslinger is a key defender who reads the play very well and enjoys drifting off and intercepting the ball. He can mark well and also set up the play and gathered 26 disposals and six marks against the Allies for Western Australia in his last game before surgery.

Jedd Busslinger in action for Western Australia against Vic Country at the 2022 Under 18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

180cm/74kg

26/2/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

July ranking: 17

Davey had one of the best games of his season two weeks ago when he gathered 26 disposals, five clearances and a goal for Oakleigh against Sandringham. He was creative in the midfield and danced around opponents with his quick step, with some of Davey's better performances this year coming up the ground. Essendon has first access to Davey under the father-son rule, where his father Alwyn played 100 games as a small forward, and Alwyn jnr made his VFL debut for the Bombers recently, slotting a classy goal.

Alwyn Davey Jnr has officially arrived ?



The Father-son prospect kicks an absolute ripper on debut!



The Father-son prospect kicks an absolute ripper on debut!

194cm/84kg

20/7/04

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Midfielder

July ranking: 16

Hustwaite's form has continued at a high level since the national carnival, making him an enticing player for clubs. He had back-to-back performances of 27 disposals for the Stingrays in rounds 15-16 of the NAB League and has become a consistent midfielder at that level. His size and shape make him an interesting, different player in the group and there's potential for him to play on a flank or the wing. He doesn't have Nick Blakey's speed but he could be a similar type of player to the rangey Swan.

Henry Hustwaite looks on during Vic Country's clash against Western Australia in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

184cm/73kg

24/2/04

Brisbane Lions Academy/Allies

Midfielder

July ranking: 15

The smooth-moving midfielder has had a very strong season that has put him in the mix for the first round. Fletcher, whose father is four-club player Adrian, is eligible as a father-son selection only to the Lions, where he has been a member of their Academy for many years. He also has played this season in the NAB League with Brisbane as well as starring for the Allies. Fletcher is a hard-running midfielder with precise foot skills and an ability to glide with the ball in his hands.

Jaspa Fletcher in action for Brisbane's Academy squad against Dandenong Stingrays in April 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

183cm/71kg

16/1/04

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Midfielder

July ranking: 13

The younger brother of exciting Sun Elijah is a different player – a midfielder who is one of the best two-way runners in his draft class, who is good at working up and down the ground to be a ball-getter. His standout game of the season came for Vic Country against Western Australia at GMHBA Stadium when he had 34 disposals and seven marks and he had 27 disposals and six clearances against Sandringham on Saturday. Can play off half-back as well and can be a running midfielder in the Ed Langdon style.

Oliver Hollands of Victoria Country in action during the U18 AFL Boys Championship match between the Allies and Vic Country on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

192cm/89kg

25/5/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key defender

July ranking: 19

A versatile key defender who can play on a range of opponents and shut them down. He has taken on taller types across this year as well as medium goalkickers, including Harry Sheezel at stages in the recent Sandringham and Oakleigh clash. Weddle collected 20 disposals and seven marks in Vic Metro's game against Western Australia in his standout game of the national championships.

Joshua Weddle of Victoria Metro marks the ball during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

197cm/81kg

17/12/04

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Key defender

July ranking: -

A key defender who has taken plenty of confidence out of his performances with Vic Metro to go on to dominate at NAB League level. The strong-marking intercept defender averaged 16 disposals and five marks for Vic Metro but then in his two games for the Ranges after that gathered 30 disposals and then 26 disposals in close to best-afield displays. He's still developing but can stop opponents as well as get some of his own ball. The younger brother of Port Adelaide ruckman Sam Hayes.

Lewis Hayes spoils the ball from Fletcher Hart during Vic Metro U18's clash against the Young Guns on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

176cm/70kg

9/11/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Small forward

July ranking: 24

Konstanty's presence as a smart and crafty small forward hasn't gone unnoticed throughout this year. He has kicked 16 goals in 12 games for Gippsland and also booted three goals for Vic Country against the Allies in the national carnival. Konstanty was a gun junior soccer player who turned his hand more to footy during the COVID shutdown of 2020. His game is defensively as good as any small forward in the pool, with the 17-year-old averaging six tackles a game and leading the NAB League for the stat.

Jacob Konstanty celebrates kicking a goal for Gippsland against Greater Western Victoria in the NAB League Boys match on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

181cm/77kg

6/9/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

July ranking: 18

The son of former Carlton and Collingwood big man Trent has steadily grown his draft stocks this season. He was effective in Vic Metro's under-18 championships as a half-forward/midfielder, including kicking three goals from 24 disposals, and his overhead marking and leap gives him a different dynamic to others. His form line across the year has been consistent to catch the attention of scouts.

Olli Hotton handballs under pressure from Alwyn Davey jnr during the Sandringham Dragons' clash against the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/87kg

13/4/04

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Forward

July ranking: 14

George is going to be an interesting player for clubs to assess after his unfortunate injury setback over the weekend. After only returning to the NAB League two weeks ago following a long layoff with a knee injury, George suffered a suspected ACL knee injury on Saturday against the Sandringham Dragons when he landed awkwardly after a mark and needed to be helped off the ground. George is a smart, damaging medium forward capable of stints in the midfield and around the ball, having also kicked hauls of five and six goals earlier in the year. But his injury-hit season and now long layoff ahead will mean clubs will assess him closely.

Brayden George runs with the ball during the Murray Bushrangers' clash against Northern Territory in the NAB League Boys on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/84kg

22/10/04

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Midfielder

July ranking: 21

It is rare that Szybkowski has a quiet game, with the hard-working midfielder averaging 25 disposals in the NAB League this season and 26 disposals for Vic Country at the national championships. He is a consistent option who uses his size to feed out the ball and also get on the end of some forward forays and hit the scoreboard.

Mitch Szybkowski in action for Vic Country against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

188cm/81kg

1/12/04

Tasmania Devils/Allies

Defender/midfielder

July ranking: -

A player who has a say on games through the midfield and as a rebounding defender. A strongly built prospect with height, Cowan has been Tasmania's most consistent prospect this season and also performed well for the Allies at the mid-year carnival. He has a penetrating kick that breaks the lines and had a strong finish to the NAB League season with Tasmania, including 31 disposals in round 13 and 27 the following week.

Lachie Cowan in action for Tasmania against Calder on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

183cm/76kg

9/9/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Midfielder/forward

July ranking: -

Burgiel has quietly risen into top-20 considerations. Playing a number of roles across this season, Burgiel's consistency and footy smarts have set him apart. He has been a regular goalkicker playing for Gippsland, kicking 12.10 from seven games, including four games as a multiple goalkicker. But he has also averaged 23 disposals at that level, as well as being used at both ends for Vic Country during the national carnival. He's one to keep an eye on as the draft gets closer.

Coby Burgiel in action for Vic Country against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

202cm/93kg

22/1/04

West Adelaide/South Australia

Ruckman

July ranking: 20

One of the leading ruckmen in the draft class who is able to get around the ground. Barnett has played two senior games for West Adelaide but also been dominant in the under-18s competition, where he has been an athletic marking option. His best game of the season came in round seven when he gathered 29 disposals, kicked two goals and had 28 hitouts against Woodville-West Torrens.

Harry Barnett of South Australia attempts to take a big mark over Lewis Hayes of Vic Metro during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

193cm/84kg

21/7/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key defender/forward

July ranking: -

There's a bit to like about Gruzewski, in particular his marking ability. Gruzewski has very sure hands – he can take strong contested marks at both ends of the ground, he hits packs hard and comes down with the ball in his grasp and he isn't afraid of backing himself in the air. A knee injury kept him out of action mid-year through Vic Metro's carnival but his form at school level and with Oakleigh, where he took nine marks in round one against Sandringham and last week played a mix of forward and defence, has him as a potential riser.

Max Gruzewski kicks the ball during the Oakleigh Chargers' clash against the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League Boys match on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

192cm/78kg

26/2/04

Norwood/South Australia

Defender

July ranking: 23

Michalanney has played a run of games at reserves level for Norwood, where he has proved a valuable member of the backline. Michalanney's ability to stop a range of forwards – from smaller types to those taller than him – is one of his key traits and he has a versatility to step up to the next level. Is father-son eligible to Adelaide, given his father Jim played more than 200 SANFL games at Norwood.

Max Michalanney in action for SA against the Allies in U18 Championships on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

198cm/88kg

23/4/04

North Adelaide/South Australia

Key forward/ruck

July ranking: -

Keeler has one of the most exciting highlights packages of the draft pool, with the athletic big man kicking some sublimely skilled goals and creating brilliant chances at different stages this season. He has booted 19 goals in 13 games for North Adelaide's under-18s side and also hit the scoreboard for South Australia in the under-18 carnival. Keeler, who is tied to Adelaide's Next Generation Academy, can also get good numbers of the ball, averaging 18 disposals this season. His ability as a part-time ruckman will also appeal to clubs.

Isaac Keeler kicks the ball during South Australia's clash against Vic Metro in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

175cm/63kg

3/4/04

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Midfielder

July ranking: -

A smaller type whose size doesn't stop him from playing a range of roles – in the midfield, forward or back. After an impressive series of games for his state, Jones recently stepped up to make his senior WAFL debut, kicking two goals from 13 disposals in his first game and two the following week as well. He can read the tempo of games well, has speed and class by foot and plays with a tenacity that belies his height.