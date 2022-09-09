Simon Goodwin looks dejected after Melbourne lost the semi-final against Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin believes rival teams attacked the "vulnerabilities" of the reigning premier during the second half of the season, after the Demons' flag hopes were ended by a straight-sets finals exit.

Goodwin's side made an impeccable start to its hopes of going back-to-back this year, winning its first 10 straight matches, but then lost eight of its final 14 games including both contests in September.

It was bundled out of the competition by Brisbane during Friday night's semi-final, conceding 12 of the game's final 17 goals to relinquish a commanding 28-point lead that was built prior to half time.

Goodwin referenced the side's inefficiency going forward, its inability to deal with pressure situations, and its struggles in retaining big leads as aspects of Melbourne's season that opposition teams preyed upon.

Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane The Dees and Lions clash in the Second Semi Final

"Clubs are no different to what we do. We attack teams' vulnerabilities and clearly there was a pattern throughout the year of what we struggled with. We'll unpack all of them," Goodwin said.

"We tried to address it on the run throughout the season and we weren't able to do that to a level where we could get results. We did it to a level to finish second on the ladder, which I'm incredibly proud of.

"But, once again, in finals your vulnerabilities find you. They find you in big games where it matters and if they're not corrected, they'll keep finding you. We've got to go away and fix it."

Melbourne had looked comfortable during an impressive first-half performance, but shipped 11 goals in the second half as Brisbane quickly got the match back on its terms and gained the ascendency.

After cruising to a drought-breaking premiership victory with a series of convincing wins during last year's September campaign, Goodwin said a disjointed second half of the season ultimately caught up with his side.

Full post-match, Semi Final: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after their Semi Final match against Brisbane

"It's devastating, the result. There's no question about that. I can only imagine our supporters and how they would feel. Our players and staff are all feeling exactly the same," Goodwin said.

"Clearly, to give up 70 points in the second half … you've got to give credit to Brisbane. The game swung a bit back their way. We weren't able to execute the basics of the game for long enough in the phases that we really value.

"We speak about this a lot. In finals, generally your vulnerabilities come out in games and we've had some throughout the second half of the year. When we've lost games of footy, teams have been able to impact in the second half of games and mow down leads. It happened again tonight.

"It's certainly not a shock, in terms of that. That's been a pretty consistent theme for us when we've been beaten, so we've got some work to do. But you've got to give Brisbane credit. They kept in it, they stayed in it, they converted well when they got their opportunities and the momentum shifted."

Is Berry in trouble for this incident with Oliver? Jarrod Berry appears to make contact with Clayton Oliver's eye

Melbourne now enters an off-season where the future of its gun young ruckman Luke Jackson remains clouded, following significant interest from Fremantle in his home state of Western Australia.

Goodwin said he expected a decision on the uncontracted Jackson's future in the coming days, and wouldn't be drawn on links to high-profile Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy as a potential replacement.

"We'll have those conversations during the week with Luke," Goodwin said.

"We said we'd give him as much time as we can before he made a decision. I'm sure in the next few days, we'll find out and then you'll find out."

Luke Jackson in action during the semi-final between Melbourne and Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin also expressed his disappointment following a flashpoint moment where Brisbane forward Lincoln McCarthy appeared to mock Melbourne defender Harrison Petty for an incident that occurred the last time these two sides played.

Petty was left in tears during a round 23 bout with the Lions after an alleged slur from captain Dayne Zorko, with McCarthy appearing to mimic the action of crying towards Petty on Friday night.

"I didn't see, but I'd be pretty disappointed if that was the case," Goodwin said.

"That's not really our issue. That's their issue. It's their footy club. If that's how they want to act, then it's up to them. That's not how we act at our footy club."