(L-R): Angus Brayshaw, Christian Salem and Max Gawn look dejected after Melbourne lost the semi-final against Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN ACHIEVING the unbelievable last year in breaking its 57-year premiership drought, Melbourne did the inconceivable this season, crashing out of the finals with back-to-back defeats.

Melbourne's shock 13-point loss to Brisbane in Friday night's semi-final, following last week's defeat to Sydney in the qualifying final, saw the Dees' dreams of a flag on the MCG extinguished by a fierce Lions outfit that had nothing to lose but won everything.

The Demons' exit was unthinkable mainly in the sense this side had looked so unbeatable mid-season. After winning their last seven games of 2021, the Demons won their first 10 matches of this year. Some wondered if they'd lose at all in 2022.

But the early finals exit was also predictable when looking at their form line in the run into September, going win-loss-win-loss-win-loss-win-win to finish their home and away campaign. It was not the run of a premiership winner. The form guide had others circled.

Again, the Demons' inefficiency in front of goal was costly. An issue throughout their season, it came back to haunt them against Brisbane, having dominated the first quarter but only managing 3.6 to the Lions' 1.3.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin had expressed confidence in his side's scoring capacity even as it hit the 100-point barrier just three times after round 10, but in the finals the Demons managed just 10 goals against the Swans and 11 against the Lions, well short of their opponents both weeks.

The Demons will rue it as the flag shot that slowly evaporated across their campaign, their aura dipping with each defeat late in the year until the Lions landed at the MCG thinking they could do their version of 'Mission Impossible' and beat the reigning premiers at a venue they hadn't won at since 2014.

FIVE TALKING POINTS Lions say hooroo to MCG hoodoo

But the Lions didn't need Tom Cruise leading this operation. They unearthed some of their own heroes.

Melbourne and Brisbane have built their contending lists in the same fashion – eyeing competitors, rating toughness and finding players who could stand up in the September occasion.

Melbourne's group delivered last year, but Brisbane's had its turn on Friday night.

Jarrod Berry was a tone-setter in the midfield, his engrossing battle with Clayton Oliver shutting down the Demons star's influence but also igniting his team after their 28-point deficit in the second term.

Hugh McCluggage's poise under pressure was evident throughout, Zac Bailey stepped up in a brilliant final term with two goals and Charlie Cameron's three thrilling goals were team lifters. Cameron was clutch when it mattered.

And without Joe Daniher, who was a late withdrawal to be with his partner who is in labour, Eric Hipwood was a game-changer with four goals and Dan McStay fought, contested, kicked two valuable goals and was pivotal in extending his Brisbane Lions career by at least another week.

DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

After losing four home finals at the Gabba the past three years, it was a trip away that proved to be Chris Fagan's finest moment as Brisbane coach as the Demons tumbled out of the premiership race.

Melbourne's season is over but its premiership window isn't. In coming days a call from Luke Jackson is expected to make official his decision to seek a trade back to Western Australia, but the Demons' nucleus is strong, young and signed up long-term to make another flag run. It just won't be this year.