Ben King will need to get through a fitness test later in the week to be available to face the Dockers, but Jarrod Witts is expected to return

Ben King kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BEN King will need to prove his fitness at Gold Coast's main training session on Thursday to be available to face Fremantle on Sunday.

The Suns' spearhead put a scare through the club at the weekend when he was sent for scans on his knee following an awkward landing at training.

The results were positive, with bone bruising the cause for his discomfort.

King, who is jointly leading the Coleman Medal race alongside Charlie Curnow with 38 goals, will not train early in the week in a bid to face the Dockers.

Learn More 04:50

Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell told AFL.com.au swelling would need to subside before the 23-year-old partakes in the team's main session.

"He's definitely a chance to play this week," Campbell said.

"Obviously we won't take any risks, but if he trains ok on Thursday, he'll play."

Learn More 08:48

King missed the entire 2022 season after rupturing his ACL, but testing from Gold Coast doctors quickly allayed fears of a recurrence of the injury, which scans later confirmed.

The Suns are currently in 10th place with a 7-6 win-loss record, just half a game behind the eighth placed Dockers ahead of Sunday's match at Optus Stadium.

Gold Coast should regain the services of co-captain and ruckman Jarrod Witts, who missed the pre-bye loss against St Kilda with a hamstring strain.