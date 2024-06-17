Ben King kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BEN King will need to prove his fitness at Gold Coast's main training session on Thursday to be available to face Fremantle on Sunday.

The Suns' spearhead put a scare through the club at the weekend when he was sent for scans on his knee following an awkward landing at training.

The results were positive, with bone bruising the cause for his discomfort.

King, who is jointly leading the Coleman Medal race alongside Charlie Curnow with 38 goals, will not train early in the week in a bid to face the Dockers.

04:50

Footy Feed: Port star learns MRO fate, AFL on late Roos-Pies call

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell told AFL.com.au swelling would need to subside before the 23-year-old partakes in the team's main session.

"He's definitely a chance to play this week," Campbell said.

"Obviously we won't take any risks, but if he trains ok on Thursday, he'll play."

08:48

Footy Feed Extra: Kane on 50-metre penalty call, touched goal

AFL Executive GM Football Laura Kane speaks with Sarah Olle

King missed the entire 2022 season after rupturing his ACL, but testing from Gold Coast doctors quickly allayed fears of a recurrence of the injury, which scans later confirmed.

LONG READ
Return of the King: Tears, family fears and the long road back

The Suns are currently in 10th place with a 7-6 win-loss record, just half a game behind the eighth placed Dockers ahead of Sunday's match at Optus Stadium.

Gold Coast should regain the services of co-captain and ruckman Jarrod Witts, who missed the pre-bye loss against St Kilda with a hamstring strain.