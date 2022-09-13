Daniel McStay celebrates a goal during Brisbane's semi final clash with Melbourne at the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Dan McStay says he's happy for people to speculate about his future – he'll just concentrate on playing footy.

McStay, an unrestricted free agent, has been closely linked to Collingwood with a long-term deal, but has refused to buy into where he'll play in 2023.

Much like his team, the 27-year-old had a rollercoaster second half of the home-and-away season, but has put together two fantastic performances in finals wins over Richmond and Melbourne.

Daniel McStay tackles Jack Viney in the semi final between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking on Tuesday following Brisbane's main training session at the Gabba, the key forward said he had paid little attention to the storylines around his future.

"Just keep speculating, do whatever you want," McStay chuckled.

"I didn't really read or hear much about it. I don't have any social media or watch those shows.

"It doesn't really faze me. People are going to talk, people are going to speculate … let them do that and I'll just focus on my footy and I've felt like the last few weeks I've let my footy do the talking."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard McStay makes them pay with powerful pluck Dan McStay piles on more misery for the Saints with this great grab in the goalsquare

McStay played a pivotal role in the elimination final win over the Tigers, racking up a career-high 23 disposals as he became the fill-in ruckman following Oscar McInerney's concussion in the opening minutes.

Against the Demons last Friday night he again excelled, kicking two goals and adding two goal assists from 12 disposals.

He said the Lions had learnt plenty from their 2020 preliminary final loss to Geelong, and felt they were in a better position to take on the Cats this time around.

Chris Fagan celebrates with Daniel McStay after Brisbane's win in the semi final against Melbourne at the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We probably went into the Geelong game a bit under-prepared in terms of what it means to be playing a prelim," he said.

"Now we've played in two massive games I feel like we've got a calmer head around the group and we understand what it takes to play in these big games.

"We do like the hunters' mentality, underdogs, whatever you want to call it.

"We want to play our brand of footy and we know our pressure game, our contest game stands up.

"It probably hasn't stood up in the big games previously, but we feel lie the last few weeks it really has and we've built extreme confidence off that and we're going to continue it this week."