THE FINAL countdown is on!

Another thrilling weekend of finals football looms as the last four teams standing battle it out for a spot in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Ahead of the preliminary finals, join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premier and find out all the teams right here from 6.20pm AEST.

The action kicks off on Friday night when minor premier Geelong hosts an in-form Brisbane at the MCG.

Then on Saturday afternoon, the Collingwood juggernaut travels to the SCG to take on Sydney.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.