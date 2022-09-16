SANDRINGHAM Dragons' star draft trio Will Ashcroft, Harry Sheezel and Cam Mackenzie will be out to finish their campaigns on a high on Friday night in the NAB League Grand Final against the Dandenong Stingrays.

The flag decider will be staged at Ikon Park with the first bounce at 5.10pm AEST, with the match also being streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

>> Watch the 2022 NAB League Grand Final LIVE from 5.10pm AEST in the player below

NAB League GF: Sandringham v Dandenong

Potential No.1 pick and Brisbane father-son Ashcroft had 32 disposals and kicked a goal in last week's preliminary final win over Gippsland Power, while Sheezel kicked three goals to take his season tally to 32 in the under-18 competition to underline his class as a possible top-10 pick.

Midfielder Mackenzie, who is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy but won't be available to the Saints as a priority option, is also in the top-10 mix and had 22 disposals and five clearances last week while hard-working goal sneak Charlie Clarke booted two majors from 19 disposals to continue his consistent season.

2022 draft prospect Cam Mackenzie. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

The Stingrays got through to the Grand Final after overcoming Tasmania by one point in the preliminary final last week.

However they will be bolstered by the return of key midfielders Henry Hustwaite (ankle) and Mitch Szybkowski (illness) who missed the clash and are both in the top-25 draft mix. Ball-getting midfielder Jaxon Binns is also among the Stingrays' leading draft hopefuls.

The game has been staged on Friday night to allow players a big enough gap between the Grand Final and next week's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships decider between Vic Metro and Vic Country, which will be held at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, September 22.