Steve Johnson ahead of GWS's match against Carlton in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-time premiership winner and former Greater Western Sydney player Steve Johnson has departed the Giants as the club continues to revamp its coaching staff.

GWS announced on Thursday that Geelong great Johnson and Sydney premiership player Amon Buchanan won't be continuing as assistant coaches next year.

Johnson played two seasons at GWS in 2016 and 2017 before returning as an assistant coach in 2021 after a coaching stint at Sydney, while Buchanan had been at the Giants since 2013.

Steve Johnson during a practice between GWS and Sydney on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The news comes after the departure of Leon Cameron earlier this year and the arrival of Adam Kingsley as the club's new head coach.

"We thank Steve for his significant contribution to our club as a valuable component of our coaching group over the past two years," Giants General Manager of Football Jason McCartney said.

"We're very appreciative that Steve and his family moved to Sydney to initially continue his playing career before transitioning into coaching.

"Steve had been considering a move back to Melbourne for some time, which he's now pursuing and so we wish Steve, Erin, Archie, Maggie and Annie all the best for the future.

"We also thank Amon for his commitment and dedication to the club over the past nine years. Amon fulfilled a number of important roles in his time at the GIANTS.

Amon Buchanan at a GWS training session at Giants HQ on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was a key part of our coaching set-up as we reached five finals series in six seasons, including the 2019 Grand Final.

"We wish Amon, Cara, Elke, Marley and Frankie all the best for their next chapter."

The Giants have also announced a new Head of Development in Robbie Chancellor, who has previously worked for Hawthorn, Melbourne and St Kilda, where he worked alongside Kingsley.

"(Chancellor) has a long-standing relationship with new coach Adam Kingsley and will be a valuable asset to our football program," McCartney said.

"Across recent months we identified a need to bolster our development program and we're excited to have someone of the calibre of Robbie to add to this space, alongside our current development coaches."