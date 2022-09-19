Ollie Wines (left) presents Patrick Cripps with the 2022 Brownlow Medal as Gillon McLachlan looks on. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says he was "agitated" by the decision that overturned a two-match suspension for Patrick Cripps that ultimately paved the way for Carlton's superstar to secure his first Brownlow Medal.

Cripps was offered a two-match ban by the Match Review Officer following a round 21 collision with Callum Ah Chee that left the Brisbane utility concussed and sidelined for two weeks.

He went to the Tribunal, where the decision was upheld, before Carlton rolled the dice one final time at the AFL Appeals Board.

It was there that the initial suspension was overturned due to a procedural error in the initial hearing.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Cripps in trouble for this hit on Ah Chee? Callum Ah Chee is subbed out after Patrick Cripps flies and crunches him

In an interview given to the AFL Record Grand Final edition prior to Sunday night's Brownlow count, McLachlan said it made "no sense" to him that Cripps got off.

“People are aware I was very agitated by that decision,” McLachlan said.

“It made no sense to me in any way, and it is frustrating to have a legal view about due process or procedural fairness - a complete nonsense - really affect a clear mandate to protect the head.

BROWNLOW TALKING POINTS Jezza's watermelon, sunnies at night

“We confused our supporters and set ourselves back and that really frustrates me.

“When you can have something that is so important, which is protecting the head, and a clear statement from the MRO and backed up by the Tribunal, and then the player getting off because of a legal technicality and nobody really understanding what the hell happened, I find that challenging."

2022 Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps (right) and Auskicker of the Year Archie Stockdale pose with their medals on September 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cripps was available to play Carlton's final two matches, with a herculean round 23 performance against Collingwood enough to earn him three votes and vault him ahead of Lachie Neale.

Cripps finished with 29 votes, one clear of Neale, with Gold Coast's Touk Miller a further vote back on 27.

BROWNLOW ANALYSIS Freed from midfield burden, heroic Cripps gets his just reward

McLachlan, who will finish his role with the AFL in coming months, said he'd like to see some change.

“I have asked the guys to review the system and we will see where that lands," he said.