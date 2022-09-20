Connor Blakely in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has made its first list changes ahead of what shapes as a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, delisting midfielder Connor Blakely and small forward Joel Western.

Blakely played 78 games for the Dockers over seven seasons, including several times as the medical substitute in 2021, but the 26-year-old was unable to break into the team this year after being given a rookie contract.

Western, 19, who was recruited as a Next Generation Academy player in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, played four games in his debut season last year but was also restricted to the WAFL in 2022.

With champion midfielder David Mundy retiring, the Dockers have now opened two senior list spots but are anticipating several more departures after trade requests from several key players.

A contract extension has not yet been announced for 23-year-old midfielder Mitch Crowden, who was excellent in Peel Thunder's semi-final loss to Claremont but was selected just twice in 2022 as an unused medical substitute after playing 16 games in 2021.

Mitch Crowden handballs during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a difficult time of year when we have to make the tough decisions around our playing list and I'd like to acknowledge the contributions of both Connor and Joel," Fremantle list boss David Walls said.

"Connor has played a significant amount of football for us over a seven-year period, including 13 games in 2021 where he was primarily used in the difficult role of being our medical sub.

"We should also acknowledge his important contribution with Peel Thunder as a Simpson Medallist in their inaugural premiership side as well as winning their best and fairest in 2015.

"Joel has had a long association with Fremantle, coming up through our Next Generation Academy, and it will be sad to see both him and Connor leave the club."

Joel Western in action for Fremantle in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Up to five players could depart Fremantle in the upcoming Trade Period, with forward/ruckman Rory Lobb requesting a move to the Western Bulldogs, despite having a season to run on his current deal.

AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that contracted wingman Darcy Tucker had settled on North Melbourne as his preferred club for 2023, with the Dockers content to negotiate a move if a "mutually beneficial" outcome can be reached.

Swingman Griffin Logue is out of contract and also seeking a move to play under Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson in 2023, while wingman Blake Acres is intent on getting to Carlton.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek has interest from several clubs and is exploring his options, with Hawthorn the latest club to join the race for the contracted Docker, who has struggled for opportunities behind No.1 big man Sean Darcy.