With the Toyota AFL Grand Final just days away check out the latest injury news from Geelong and Sydney.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Holmes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|TBC
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
|James Willis
|Quad
|TBC
|Updated: September 20, 2022
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Holmes this week as the wingman looks to miraculously recover from a hamstring injury in time to play on Saturday. Scans were not as bad as first feared with Holmes completing a running session on Monday. Geelong will make a decision on his availability closer to the game. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Season
|Justin McInerney
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Reid
|Adductor
|Test
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: September 20, 2022
Early prognosis
There will be plenty of attention on Reid's condition after he was subbed out in Saturday's preliminary final. The injury is on the lighter side, but the forward/ruck will have to prove his fitness later in the week. McInerney missed Tuesday's session, but will train on Thursday and is not expected to be in any doubt. – Michael Whiting
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list