With the Toyota AFL Grand Final just days away check out the latest injury news from Geelong and Sydney.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Holmes  Hamstring  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Sam Simpson  Quad  TBC
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  Season
 James Willis  Quad  TBC
Updated: September 20, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Holmes this week as the wingman looks to miraculously recover from a hamstring injury in time to play on Saturday. Scans were not as bad as first feared with Holmes completing a running session on Monday. Geelong will make a decision on his availability closer to the game. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  Season
 Justin McInerney  Ankle  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Sam Reid  Adductor  Test
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  Season
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  Season
Updated: September 20, 2022

Early prognosis

There will be plenty of attention on Reid's condition after he was subbed out in Saturday's preliminary final. The injury is on the lighter side, but the forward/ruck will have to prove his fitness later in the week. McInerney missed Tuesday's session, but will train on Thursday and is not expected to be in any doubt.  Michael Whiting

