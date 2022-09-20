An upset Max Holmes of Geelong after being subbed out of the 2022 preliminary final against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

With the Toyota AFL Grand Final just days away check out the latest injury news from Geelong and Sydney.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Holmes Hamstring Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Simpson Quad TBC Cooper Whyte Groin Season James Willis Quad TBC Updated: September 20, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Holmes this week as the wingman looks to miraculously recover from a hamstring injury in time to play on Saturday. Scans were not as bad as first feared with Holmes completing a running session on Monday. Geelong will make a decision on his availability closer to the game. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring Season Justin McInerney Ankle Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Sam Reid Adductor Test Colin O'Riordan Hip Season Marc Sheather Ankle Season Updated: September 20, 2022

Early prognosis

There will be plenty of attention on Reid's condition after he was subbed out in Saturday's preliminary final. The injury is on the lighter side, but the forward/ruck will have to prove his fitness later in the week. McInerney missed Tuesday's session, but will train on Thursday and is not expected to be in any doubt. – Michael Whiting

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list