NEAR full-strength Vic Metro and Vic Country sides will face-off in Thursday's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships clash to decide the title winner of the national carnival.
The game will be played at Marvel Stadium from 12.35pm and be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App as well as on Fox Footy.
>> WATCH VIC METRO v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 12.35pm AEST BELOW
Vic Metro has been bolstered by the return of Elijah Tsatas, who missed the three games in the middle of the championships through a foot injury. Tsatas remains a contender for the No.1 pick and is a powerful, exciting midfielder with speed.
Vic Country also has an important addition to its squad, with Bailey Humphrey coming in for his first championships game having missed the previous clashes with a knee injury. Humphrey is the bolter this year and was surged into top-10 contention with his forward and midfield play for Gippsland Power.
George Wardlaw (hamstring) will be missing but Vic Metro remains strong with Will Ashcroft, Harry Sheezel and Cam Mackenzie all shaping as top-10 selections, while Vic Country has potential top-five pick Aaron Cadman steering their forward line.
Vic Metro
3. Nicholas Watson
4. Kai Windsor
5. Alwyn Davey
7. Olli Hotton
8. Blake Drury
10. Will Ashcroft
11. Charlie Clarke
12. Paul Pascu
13. Cooper Harvey
14. Darcy Edmends
15. Harry Sheezel
16. Rye Penny
17. Bailey Macdonald
19. Jakob Anderson
22. Cameron Mackenzie
23. Elijah Tsatas
26. Luke Teal
28. Joshua Weddle
30. Matthew Jefferson
32. Jovan Petric
34. Max Gruzewski
35. Lewis Hayes
39. Hudson OKeeffe
25. Yu Ashwin (emg)
31. Clay Tucker (emg)
33. Jerome Lawrence (emg)
20. Ben Hempel (emg)
Vic Country
2. Mitch Szybkowski
3. Harvey Gallagher
4. Jaxon Binns
5. Jhye Clark
6. Noah Long
7. Jacob Konstanty
8. Oliver Hollands
10. Jonti Schuback
12. Coby Burgiel
13. Finn Emile-Brennan
14. Harley Reid
15. Ted Clohesy
17. Caleb Mitchell
18. Toby McMullin
20. Bailey Humphrey
25. Aaron Cadman
27. Cooper Vickery
28. Oscar Murdoch
32. Hugh Bond
33. Henry Hustwaite
34. James Van Es
38. Olivier Northam
40. Max Knobel
Charlie Barnett (emg)
Felix Fogaty (emg)