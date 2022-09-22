NEAR full-strength Vic Metro and Vic Country sides will face-off in Thursday's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships clash to decide the title winner of the national carnival.

The game will be played at Marvel Stadium from 12.35pm and be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App as well as on Fox Footy.

>> WATCH VIC METRO v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 12.35pm AEST BELOW

Watch it LIVE from 12.35pm AEST

Vic Metro has been bolstered by the return of Elijah Tsatas, who missed the three games in the middle of the championships through a foot injury. Tsatas remains a contender for the No.1 pick and is a powerful, exciting midfielder with speed.

Vic Country also has an important addition to its squad, with Bailey Humphrey coming in for his first championships game having missed the previous clashes with a knee injury. Humphrey is the bolter this year and was surged into top-10 contention with his forward and midfield play for Gippsland Power.

George Wardlaw (hamstring) will be missing but Vic Metro remains strong with Will Ashcroft, Harry Sheezel and Cam Mackenzie all shaping as top-10 selections, while Vic Country has potential top-five pick Aaron Cadman steering their forward line.

Vic Metro

3. Nicholas Watson

4. Kai Windsor

5. Alwyn Davey

7. Olli Hotton

8. Blake Drury

10. Will Ashcroft

11. Charlie Clarke

12. Paul Pascu

13. Cooper Harvey

14. Darcy Edmends

15. Harry Sheezel

16. Rye Penny

17. Bailey Macdonald

19. Jakob Anderson

22. Cameron Mackenzie

23. Elijah Tsatas

26. Luke Teal

28. Joshua Weddle

30. Matthew Jefferson

32. Jovan Petric

34. Max Gruzewski

35. Lewis Hayes

39. Hudson OKeeffe

25. Yu Ashwin (emg)

31. Clay Tucker (emg)

33. Jerome Lawrence (emg)

20. Ben Hempel (emg)

Vic Country

2. Mitch Szybkowski

3. Harvey Gallagher

4. Jaxon Binns

5. Jhye Clark

6. Noah Long

7. Jacob Konstanty

8. Oliver Hollands

10. Jonti Schuback

12. Coby Burgiel

13. Finn Emile-Brennan

14. Harley Reid

15. Ted Clohesy

17. Caleb Mitchell

18. Toby McMullin

20. Bailey Humphrey

25. Aaron Cadman

27. Cooper Vickery

28. Oscar Murdoch

32. Hugh Bond

33. Henry Hustwaite

34. James Van Es

38. Olivier Northam

40. Max Knobel

Charlie Barnett (emg)

Felix Fogaty (emg)