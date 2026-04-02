Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between the Lions and the Magpies

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a huge blow for its clash against Brisbane on Thursday night with Nick Daicos a very late withdrawal.

The superstar midfielder has battled a corkie at training this week and looked proppy with his calf heavily strapped in the warm-up at the Gabba.

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And the Magpies made a call to withdraw Daicos just 20 minutes before the bounce, with Ed Allan taking his place in the 23.

Brisbane can even its win-loss record with a victory over the Pies and begin to challenge for the top four again with clashes against the Kangaroos, Demons, Bombers and Blues included in their next five.

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Collingwood (2-1) sent a warning shot across the competition in the win over Greater Western Sydney with a reminder that it might not have the most potent forward line but it still boasts the most miserly defence in the game.

The Magpies are one of few sides to have a positive record at the Lions’ fortress in recent years after comfortably winning both of their past two meetings at the venue.

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Collingwood will be undersized in defence for the blockbuster, with young small forward Will Hayes brought in for just his third career game.

The Pies needed to replace injured skipper Darcy Moore in defence, but have called on Hayes and fellow small Lachie Sullivan, with Jeremy Howe, Billy Frampton and Brayden Maynard to lead the defensive line.

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 6.30pm AEST

Collingwood: Nick Daicos replaced in selected side by Ed Allan

Veteran Scott Pendlebury is also out due to injury.

The Lions have recalled Darragh Joyce to replace the injured Darcy Gardiner in defence.

Joyce will be a boost for a Lions defensive group that is still without co-captain Harris Andrews due to suspension, while James Tunstill has also won a recall in place of Noah Answerth (concussion).

Co-captain Hugh McCluggage was ruled out earlier on Wednesday as he continues to battle a calf issue.