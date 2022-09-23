Nathan Buckley with the Norm Smith Medal at the launch of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE champion and two-time Norm Smith medallist Andrew McLeod will chair the five-person panel that will decide the winner of the medal in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney.

McLeod, who won the Norm Smith Medal as the best player on the ground in Adelaide's successive premierships in 1997 and 1998, will be joined by fellow former champions Jonathan Brown and recently retired Fremantle great David Mundy.

Former Adelaide AFLW player and Seven Network commentator Abbey Holmes will also be on the panel, along with reporter Michael Gleeson from The Age.

The Norm Smith Medal at the 2022 Grand Final will be presented by Nathan Buckley, who won the medal as best afield in Collingwood's loss to Brisbane in the 2003 Grand Final.

McLeod is one of only four players to win multiple Norm Smith medals, joining Gary Ayres (1986, 1988), Luke Hodge (2008, 2015) and Dustin Martin (2017, 2018, 2020).

The Norm Smith Medal cannot be shared between two players. If two or more player receive the same number of votes, the tie is broken in the following ways:

- Number of three votes received

- Number of two votes received

- If still unbroken, votes cast by the chairperson will break the tie