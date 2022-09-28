Josh Dunkley celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley might have just increased his trade value after winning his first Charles Sutton Medal at Crown Palladium on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old requested a move to Brisbane earlier this month, turning his back on a lucrative contract offer to remain at the Whitten Oval and another pitch from Port Adelaide.

After finishing runner-up behind Marcus Bontempelli in the 2019 count, Dunkley won the Bulldogs' best and fairest with 231 votes to finish just ahead of star midfielder Tom Liberatore on 211 votes.

Dunkley shows massive hops in this super specky Josh Dunkley earns the Dogs a stunning late consolation with this huge grab

Star key forward Aaron Naughton (180 votes) also finished on the podium, ahead of four-time Sutton medallist Bontempelli (174) and vice-captain Jack Macrae (170).

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge acknowledged the midfielder's potential spike in value when introducing Dunkley as the winner of the club champion award.

"The obvious thing is that the Lions are going to have to pony up, so (list manager) Sammy (Power) is going to go to work on that over the next week or two," Beveridge said.

Dunkley polled votes in all 23 games in a season where the Western Bulldogs exited the finals at the hands of Fremantle in the first week of September, after averaging 25.4 disposals, 11.3 contested possessions, 6.1 tackles and 4.4 clearances.

The 2016 premiership player produced a fast finish to the season to overcome an ultra-consistent Liberatore, who claimed the Doug Hawkins Medal for runner-up.

Ridiculous Libba goal turns heads Tom Liberatore somehow manages to land this outrageous kick

After finishing third in 2021 and winning it in 2014, Liberatore almost won his second Charles Sutton after another dominant season by the inside midfielder, where he averaged 24.7 disposals, 13.1 contested possessions and 7.2 clearances.

Naughton was rewarded for his best season yet with third place after kicking 51 goals from 22 appearances, managing to work through niggles with his body throughout the season.

After being selected with pick No.2 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, teenage swingman Sam Darcy overcame an injury-interrupted start to the season to finish in the senior team and earn the Chris Grant best first-year player award.

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Hawthorn in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The improvement of Ryan Gardner was recognised after the key defender finished in seventh spot, while half-back Ed Richards was named the Tony Liberatore most improved player after finishing 10th.

Bailey Smith made a brilliant start to 2022, but missed a large chunk of games in the middle part of the season due to suspension and as a result finished in 13th spot, despite averaging 29 disposals and 6.2 inside 50s across the 17 games he played.

2022 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Josh Dunkley - 231 votes

2. Tom Liberatore - 211

3. Aaron Naughton - 180

4. Marcus Bontempelli - 174

5. Jackson Macrae – 170

6. Caleb Daniel – 158

7. Ryan Gardner – 151

8. Adam Treloar – 150

9. Bailey Dale – 146

10. Ed Richards – 144

AFL Awards

Chris Grant Best First Year Player: Sam Darcy

Locker Group Coaches' Award: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Tony Liberatore Most Improved Player Award: Ed Richards

Brad Johnson Best Team Player Award: Ryan Gardner

Scott West Most Courageous Award: Cody Weightman

Best Player in Finals: Marcus Bontempelli

John Van Groningen Domestique Award: Tom Liberatore

Club Awards

Bruce Wilkinson Winner (AFL Trainers' Award) – Tom Liberatore

Ben Bradley Winner (VFL Trainers' Award) – Roarke Smith

VFL Best and Fairest: Lachie Sullivan

John Schultz Community Award: Tom Liberatore

Ingrid McDonald Award: Sean Pollard