Luke Dahlhaus in action during Geelong's win over Essendon in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG veteran Luke Dahlhaus has joined the list of departures after the Cats' premiership win on Saturday by announcing his retirement.

Dahlhaus, 30, finishes his career with 225 games to his name across 12 seasons with the Western Bulldogs and Geelong, after being selected by the Dogs with pick No.70 in the 2011 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

He was a key part of the Dogs' 2016 drought-breaking premiership team, having developed into a high-pressure midfielder.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

Dahlhaus left the Bulldogs for Geelong at the end of 2018 as a free agent, where he played 71 games over four seasons, but just 10 in 2022.

"I feel very lucky and honoured to have played at two amazing football clubs over 12 years and made friends that I will have for life," Dahlhaus said.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me along the way."

Luke Dahlhaus celebrates with Western Bulldogs fans after the 2016 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong football boss Simon Lloyd said Dahlhaus had been an important part of the club in his four years at the Cattery.

"Luke has had an exceptional career across two clubs, and we've been very fortunate to have him here in Geelong over the last four seasons," Lloyd said.

"On the field, he often set the tone for our group with his determination and team-first mentality, but he was equally important off the field, where his enthusiasm for teammates and his kind and giving nature made him one of the most popular members of our club."

Dahlhaus' departure follows the retirement of four-time premiership star and captain, Joel Selwood, on Wednesday. Quinton Narkle, Nick Stevens, Zane Williams, Paul Tsapatolis and Francis Evans have also been delisted.