DEES EYE DRAFT BOUNTY FOR JACKSON

MELBOURNE will push to receive a pick within the opening seven selections of the draft as well as a future first-round pick in exchange for Luke Jackson.

Jackson is still favoured to head to Fremantle, having requested a trade back to his home state of Western Australia.

The Demons remain keen to gain a very early draft pick as well as a future first-rounder for the premiership ruckman, although are leaving it to Fremantle to push up the board from their current No.13 draft position.

Port Adelaide, at pick No.8, has been floated as a possible club that could look at sliding down the order in exchange at a price – likely a second-round pick this year or for 2023 – but which club would give up the extra selection for any shift up the order is a point of conjecture.

The Demons are not prepared to add an extra pick to the deal, with the Dockers not keen to use an extra selection to move up the board.

West Coast has also looked closely at Jackson and has the No.2 pick in the pre-season draft if a trade fell through, but the Eagles are not prepared to use their No.2 national draft selection in a direct deal for the 21-year-old. – Callum Twomey

Luke Jackson in action during Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC CLUBS ENTER CORBETT CHASE

ESSENDON is among the clubs circling uncontracted Gold Coast forward Josh Corbett, who has been encouraged to explore his options during next week's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

It's understood the Bombers, along with Fremantle and Melbourne, are interested in luring Corbett from the Suns after 36 games and 33 goals across four seasons at Metricon Stadium.

The Dockers have met with Corbett and are still viewed by rivals as the frontrunners for the 26-year-old's signature, though his versatility as a 190cm option at either end of the field has put him on the radar of Victorian clubs.

Josh Corbett celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's VFL preliminary final against Southport on September 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon is expected to ramp up its activity in the trade period after announcing Brad Scott as its new coach on Thursday, with Corbett earmarked as a possible addition to partner Peter Wright and Harrison Jones in its forward line.

Melbourne also has some interest in Corbett ahead of a trade period where the Demons are expected to sign two-time All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy, while Fremantle is keen to bolster its key-position depth given it is set to lose Rory Lobb to the Western Bulldogs and Griffin Logue to North Melbourne.

Corbett was signed by Gold Coast from VFL outfit Werribee as a prelisted state-league player as part of its 2018 assistance package, enjoying his strongest season last year having kicked 23 goals from 16 AFL games.

He managed just four senior appearances this season, but was a strong performer at VFL level and finished his reserves campaign with 25 goals from 12 matches. – Riley Beveridge

BOMBERS COACH BUSY ALREADY

ONE OF Brad Scott's first orders of business has been to meet with Gold Coast's Jack Bowes as the Bombers were among a number of clubs to pitch their interest in the Suns midfielder.

Bowes is fielding interest from nearly a third of the competition as he weighs his next move with two years to run on his contract at the Suns.

Essendon is among the clubs to have met with Bowes, as well as Geelong and Hawthorn, with the Suns also offering their pick No.7 in this year's draft to the club which takes on the talented 24-year-old.

Scott was announced as Bombers coach on Thursday and was part of the Essendon contingent that met with Bowes on Friday.

North Melbourne is also interested in Bowes, as is Brisbane, with the Cats having long held a keenness for the Suns Academy talent. It will be up to Bowes where he decides he wants to play and for his backended deal to be taken off the Suns' salary cap. – Callum Twomey

Young Pie's trade price, who's the frontrunner for Bowes? Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey answer your questions and discuss the latest trade news

TUCKER NARROWS IN ON NORTH

DARCY Tucker is set to forge ahead with his move to North Melbourne after doing his due diligence this week after the uncertainty surrounding Roos coach Alastair Clarkson.

Clarkson will delay his commencement as coach of North Melbourne to participate in the AFL's investigation into serious allegations made against the coach during his time at Hawthorn.

The Fremantle midfielder had nominated North Melbourne as his preferred new home days before the bombshell Hawthorn report, but is expected to follow through with his move to the Kangaroos.

He is likely to meet with the Roos again next week in Melbourne, with Tucker contracted for 2023 at Fremantle but the Dockers open to trading him given his personal pull back to Victoria.

Griffin Logue is also still keen to get to Arden Street on a five-year deal, with the Roos expected to offer their future second-round pick, given to them from the AFL as part of their assistance package, to land the Dockers key defender. – Callum Twomey

Darcy Tucker in action during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SWANS TAGGER SET FOR DEAL

SHUTDOWN king Ryan Clarke will be rewarded for his re-emergence in Sydney's side as its premier tagger, with the popular squad member set for a new deal at the Swans.

The uncontracted Clarke managed just one AFL start through the first 16 weeks of this season, but returned to the side to play a defensive forward role on the Western Bulldogs' Bailey Dale and has established himself as an effective role player ever since.

He enjoyed a series of important jobs through the back-half of the season, playing Sydney's last 10 games – including all of its finals – to earn himself a new deal for the upcoming campaign.

"I actually had a pretty positive call from the Swans (on Thursday night). I'm hoping to get an offer sent today and wrap it up pretty quickly. Ryan would love to stay at Sydney," Clarke's manager, Nick Gieschen, told AFL.com.au's Trade Exchange.

"I'm pumped for Ryan. He's such a good person around the club. He gives his all every week, whether he's playing in the twos or in the ones. He was able to find his way in the team, play the second half of the year and contribute really well playing that shutdown role on some really dangerous players.

"In the finals series, I thought he played some really good footy. If he could get another year, which it looks like he will, I'll be pumped." – Riley Beveridge

Sydney's Ryan Clarke is tackled by Tom Stewart of Geelong in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

DRAFT SMOKEY EMERGES

EVERYONE loves a draft smokey and this year's story could be Wangaratta talent Joe Richards.

The 175cm bush footballer has won a late call-up to next Sunday's Victorian state AFL Draft Combine after catching the eye of multiple AFL clubs.

Richards' speed and goal sense has been on show in the Ovens and Murray league this season and he shapes as a potential mature-age recruit for the end of the year.

The 25-year-old will test in front of scouts at the Combine after receiving the interest from clubs.

His pace as well as his elite skills on both feet and knack for a goal could see him win a shot at the AFL. – Callum Twomey

Wangaratta's Joe Richards. Picture: @jimmy_wilt Instagram

CROWS CONFIDENT CROUCH STAYS

ADELAIDE expects Matt Crouch to see through his contract with the club.

The big-bodied inside midfielder found himself out of the Crows' plans for long stretches this season, playing just 11 games and failing to work his way back into the team after being dropped following a 28-disposal performance against Hawthorn in round 17.

However, with Crouch contracted for 2023 courtesy of a two-year extension he signed in September last year, Adelaide list boss Justin Reid believes the 27-year-old will see through his current deal and remain at the Crows next season.

"Matt's contracted for 2023. I understand the interest, being a best-and-fairest winner and an All-Australian. He's a quality individual and player for our football club," Reid told AFL.com.au's Trade Exchange.

"At times, he's found himself out of the team this year. We understand the interest, but Matt is a contracted player. We expect Matt to have a big off-season and we'll see him in the Crows colours most likely next year."

Crouch had been interested in staying in South Australia if he changed clubs, however Port Adelaide is not a suitor. – Riley Beveridge

Matt Crouch is tackled by Greg Clark during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COULD HAWK RECONSIDER RETIREMENT?

LIAM Shiels announced his retirement at the start of the month after 255 games across 14 seasons for Hawthorn, but the door might still be ajar for the veteran midfielder to play on in 2023.

The 31-year-old was squeezed out of the Hawks' best side in 2022, managing only nine games in the 22 – he was the medi-sub on four other occasions – as the Hawks pursued youth under new coach Sam Mitchell.

But despite appearing in the retirement motorcade ahead of last Saturday's Grand Final, it is understood that Shiels is open to playing on next season.

The triple premiership midfielder has attracted some interest and might finish his AFL career at a second club, just like former premiership teammates Luke Hodge, Jordan Lewis and Mitchell did.

Shiels was linked to North Melbourne in the second half of the season, before he announced his decision to retire at the start of September.

But given his strong VFL form at Box Hill this year, there is a belief Shiels can still perform at AFL level next year. – Josh Gabelich