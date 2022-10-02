Toby Bedford celebrates a goal in Melbourne's game against Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Toby Bedford has requested a trade to Greater Western Sydney.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Thursday, Bedford met with the Giants last week despite having a three-year contract offer from the Demons.

The 22-year-old played 16 games for Melbourne in 2022, 10 of them as the medical sub, and kicked nine goals.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Despite being well stocked for small forwards with the likes of Kysaiah Pickett, Charlie Spargo and Alex Neal-Bullen, the Demons had wanted to keep Bedford, but confirmed on Sunday he had requested a move north.

"While we are disappointed that we will be losing Toby, we understand and respect his decision to pursue further opportunities," Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said in a statement.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Young Dee nails first AFL goal Toby Bedford brought the Dees to within a kick after he kicked this beautiful set shot which was his first at AFL level

"We will now work with the GWS Giants to facilitate a suitable trade.

"We thank Toby for his contribution and commitment to the club over a number of years."

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

The arrival of Bedford would help the Giants offset the loss of Bobby Hill, who has requested a move to Collingwood.

Bedford was taken at pick 75 by the Demons in the 2018 draft and made his AFL debut at the start of 2020.

He was also part of Casey's VFL premiership this year.