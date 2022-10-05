FREMANTLE pair Griffin Logue and Darcy Tucker are officially bound for North Melbourne after a deal was agreed upon for the pair to land at the Roos.

Logue is out of contract and has been lured on a five-year deal to the Roos, while Tucker was contracted for next year but had a pull back to Victoria which the Dockers were open to accommodate.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Tuesday, the Roos will pick up Logue, Tucker and Fremantle's future third-round selection in exchange for a future second-round, third-round and fourth-round picks.

The future second and future third-round selections headed to Fremantle were via the AFL's assistance package for North Melbourne, which the League gave to the Roos on the proviso they were used in trades for at least one player during this period.

Griffin Logue in action during Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

The selections will be tied to the Roos' finishing position next year.

The Dockers will pick up the selections and boost their draft hand for 2023's strong pool having been in a difficult negotiating position given North Melbourne has the first pick in the pre-season draft if a deal for Logue wasn't executed.

North Melbourne’s list and recruiting manager Brady Rawlings said the pair would add significant experience to a young Roos side.

"Griffin and Darcy are a fantastic fit for our club and we are really pleased to have finalised this deal early in the trade period," he said.

"On-field they both provide great versatility, skill and football maturity. Off-field, they are young guys of high character and are eager to contribute to making our club better."

As AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday, the Dockers also picked up a future third-round selection from Carlton in exchange for wingman Blake Acres.

Logue played 64 games for the Dockers after being a top-10 pick in 2016, while Tucker played 108 games for the club, including 14 this season.