GREATER Western Sydney football boss Jason McCartney admits Richmond's offer for midfielder Jacob Hopper needs to be "strengthened", with the Giants looking at potentially bringing in Ivan Soldo as a sweetener to get the deal over the line.

The two clubs have been locked in talks for much of the off-season with both Hopper and Tim Taranto requesting trades to the Tigers at the conclusion of the Giants' season.

Taranto's move to Punt Road came to fruition on Monday, with the Giants receiving both picks 12 and 19 for the gun midfielder, while there's "still work to go", according to McCartney, to send Hopper in the same direction as he is contracted for 2023.

TRADE TRACKER

McCartney, who spoke to AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday, said the Tigers' offer of a future first-round pick and pick 31 in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft would need beefing up.

"That's all they've got left obviously," McCartney said.

The 25-year-old GWS midfielder has played 114 games

"Everyone would understand that once that future first goes out, unless something else is coming in, the futures can't be touched so that's what remains.

"Most would know that feels a little short for a player of that quality. Richmond understand that.

"It's really assessing, once again, a number of other deals that are going on and what potential opportunities are being involved there, to strengthen that. We do need to give consideration to (incoming) players as well."

TRADE HUB

McCartney confirmed GWS is interested in Tigers ruckman Soldo who could be a potential deal clincher to send Hopper south.

The Giants have held talks with the 26-year-old and McCartney said those discussions would continue as the trade period rolled on.

"It's been talked about a little bit about Ivan," McCartney said.

Ivan Soldo and Harry Himmelberg contest the ruck during the R2 clash between Richmond and GWS on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"There is something there we will do some follow up on. If you are going to facilitate a deal on a contracted player you don't want to be scrambling in the last couple of days. There is a lot of work going in there.

"He will be one we will have a conversation about and do some work on. You have to make sure your medicals check out before you push the button on any player transaction.

“We're mindful he (Hopper) has requested the trade, we will work through it. Richmond have been really good in their conversations around it."

The Giants also facilitated a move early in the trade period, with forward Bobby Hill being traded to Collingwood on Monday for a future second-round pick.

Similarly to Taranto's trade to Richmond, McCartney believes long-ranging talks between the Giants and Magpies made the deal easier to get over the line when the trade window opened.

"It's something [Collingwood list boss] Graham Wright and myself have probably been speaking about over the last two or three weeks over what it might look like," McCartney said.

"That's why, as per the Tim Taranto trade to Richmond, we were in a position that we didn't have to wait and we could facilitate that on day one. It gives you an opportunity to assess everything else."