EAGLES ASK THE QUESTION OF POWER MID

WEST Coast has enquired about Port Adelaide midfielder Dan Houston as part of talks around the Junior Rioli deal and the three-team trade featuring North Melbourne and the No.2 pick.

It's understood the Eagles asked the question about Houston's potential availability as part of the mega deal, despite him signing a five-year contract extension with the Power in March that will take him through to 2027.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Wednesday night, Port Adelaide and West Coast are in talks with North Melbourne around a trade that could unlock deals for Rioli and last year's No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis.

Dan Houston in action for Port Adelaide against Brisbane in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The crux of the proposed deal would see Horne-Francis and Rioli land with Port Adelaide, while pick No.2 would get sent to the Kangaroos. The Eagles would receive pick No.8, as well as a future first-round selection from the Power.

Houston's name was raised in discussions, with the question asked as to whether the midfielder would consider a move to West Coast after 121 games across seven seasons with Port Adelaide.

The 25-year-old Houston forewent his 2023 free agency rights by signing a long-term extension in March, having proved one of the Power's most important and versatile players in recent years. – Riley Beveridge

NO ACTION ON JACKSON

A DEAL for Luke Jackson to land at Fremantle remains in a holding pattern as any trade looks more likely for next week.

Fremantle has offered the Demons pick 13 and a future first-round pick for Jackson, with Melbourne keen to land a selection inside the top-seven picks in this year's draft as well as a future first-rounder.

The Dockers have strengthened their draft hand for next year with deals this week, trading out Griffin Logue, Darcy Tucker and Blake Acres.

It sees the Dockers holding two future second-round selections, two future third-round selections and two future fourth-round picks, with the extra assets possibly aiding a trade to land Jackson.

However, Fremantle remains keen to secure the premiership ruckman with the offer of the two first-round picks, with the Dees intent on getting higher up the board. – Callum Twomey

Luke Jackson in action against Richmond in round six on April 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SOLDO MEETS WITH GIANTS

RICHMOND ruckman Ivan Soldo has done a medical with Greater Western Sydney, after meeting with the club in recent days to discuss a potential reunion with new coach Adam Kingsley.

It's understood the contracted Soldo met with Giants officials while returning to his hometown of Canberra for an off-season holiday, with the club stepping up its interest in the 204cm big man.

The involvement of Soldo could help Richmond in negotiations over a deal for star midfielder Jacob Hopper. As things stand, the Giants are still searching for more than the Tigers' offer of pick No.31 and a future first-round selection.

Soldo has two seasons to run on the three-year contract he signed at Richmond in September 2021, but is hoping for more opportunities after managing only 13 games this year.

The 26-year-old Soldo has spent eight seasons at Punt Road after arriving as a rookie, including the last four working under Kingsley. The ex-Tigers assistant was appointed as the Giants' new senior coach in August. – Riley Beveridge

Ivan Soldo celebrates a goal with Jack Ross during the Tigers' clash with the Bombers in round 10 on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PIES YOUNGSTER ON SUNS' RADAR

GOLD Coast is looking at out-of-contract Collingwood wingman Caleb Poulter ahead of next Wednesday night's trade deadline.

The 19-year-old played 11 games in his debut season last year after being selected with pick No. 30 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, but managed only one appearance in 2022 due to standout seasons by Steele Sidebottom and Josh Daicos.

The Suns have already landed Ben Long from St Kilda and Tom Berry from Brisbane, but have sent Josh Corbett to Fremantle and are set to lose Izak Rankine to Adelaide and Jack Bowes to Geelong, with Brayden Fiorini also a chance to land at Collingwood.

There is a chance Poulter could be included in a deal for Fiorini if the Magpies complete that order of business, but it is understood the clubs aren't close to finalising a deal for the Sun yet.

Caleb Poulter at Collingwood training on May 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

One issue Gold Coast is facing is how many list spots they'll have left by the end of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Poulter is from Adelaide and played for Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL, but neither South Australian club is believed to be in the market for him.

While Collingwood is yet to put an offer on the table for Poulter, there is a chance it will offer him a deal for 2023 after the Trade Period. – Josh Gabelich

YOUNG CAT CATCHES ATTENTION

THE DECISION from Jack Bowes to nominate Geelong as his preferred new home and the Cats' chase for Tanner Bruhn has seen clubs enquire about young midfielder Cooper Stephens.

Stephens was a first-round pick at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft for the Cats but has played only seven games with the club, all this year.

The premiership team's midfield will remain strong into 2023 and is set to be bolstered by the addition of Bowes, who has been identified as an inside midfield option, and Bruhn, who will add to the Cats' midfield/forward mix.

Stephens is contracted for next year at the Cats, but has caught the attention of clubs as a potential midfield option given the 21-year-old's upside and size – he is 188cm and 86kg so would be used as an inside option.

The local Geelong Falcons product had an injury-hit start to his career after breaking his leg in his draft season. – Callum Twomey

Cooper Stephens is tackled by Jack Darling during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DEMON DEFENDER WAITS ON SUITORS

MELBOURNE defender Adam Tomlinson has clubs "watching the space" as he explores opportunities during this year's Trade Period, having fallen out of favour with the Demons since rupturing his ACL midway through last year.

Tomlinson has two seasons to run on his five-year deal with Melbourne, but managed only eight AFL appearances in 2022 as he struggled to surge beyond Steven May, Jake Lever and Harrison Petty in the club's backline pecking order.

He has since been told by the Demons that he is free to search for a third home during this year's player movement window, having crossed to the club from Greater Western Sydney in 2019.

"At the moment we're in the hands of (Melbourne list manager) Tim Lamb and the Demons being able to get something, and another club to participate," Tomlinson's manager, Brett Deledio of Mac's Sports Promotions, told AFL.com.au's Trade Exchange.

Adam Tomlinson in action for Casey against Southport in the VFL Grand Final on September 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"But he's a contracted player. He loves the boys and loves the club, but he's frustrated he's not playing senior footy. You can understand that he was unfortunate with his injury and he spent 12 months on the sidelines.

"He played some solid footy this year and was one of their best in the VFL in the flag they won, but he wants to be playing senior footy. If someone comes, we'll entertain it and have a look at it and see if it works best for both parties.

"There's a few that are watching the space, in terms of what else they can get done and where the cards fall. But, essentially, he's contracted and he's happy to stay there if nothing comes about." – Riley Beveridge

ATTENTION TURNS TO COMBINE

CLUBS will keep one eye on the trade and free agency moves and the other on the next generation on Friday as the NAB AFL Draft Combine kicks off at Marvel Stadium.

For the first time since 2019, a national Combine of around 70 prospects will test together.

Matt Rowell (centre) during the 2km time trial at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

The Combine was pushed back a week due to the later finishing WAFL season and will run from Friday through to Sunday, overlapping with the Trade Period.

Clubs will spend Friday and Saturday interviewing prospects, who will also undertake medicals, at Marvel Stadium before they then head to Margaret Court Arena to do athletic testing on Sunday.

The 68 players will take part in the vertical jump, running vertical jump, agility, 20-metre sprint and 2km time trial events in front of clubs. – Callum Twomey