Lachie Hunter during the Western Bulldogs' game against GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDER Lachie Hunter has moved from the Western Bulldogs to Melbourne.

Hunter, the 27-year-old who was part of a premiership with the Bulldogs in 2016, has been traded to the Demons in exchange for a future third-round selection.

The wingman, who won the Charles Sutton Medal in 2018, joins Josh Schache in making the move from the Bulldogs to the Demons on Deadline Day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Dees list manager Tim Lamb was happy to welcome Hunter to the club.

"We are excited to welcome Lachie into the club and feel he can have an immediate impact," Lamb told Melbourne Media.

Lachie Hunter in action for the Western Bulldogs against Brisbane in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Lachie is an experienced player who possesses extremely high football IQ. He is an elite runner who is a proven high level and consistent performer at AFL level.

"We were keen to add another player with really strong decision making and a high skill level and Lachie brings that in spades."

Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said Hunter would always be welcome at the club.

"Lachie had two years remaining on his contract at the Bulldogs, but expressed his desire to seek a fresh start, if it could be facilitated," he said.

"We agreed that this was the best approach for both parties, and we were willing to work with the Demons to allow Lachie to have that opportunity.

"Lachie is a premiership player, life member and has a close family connection with the Bulldogs so will always be welcomed back.

"We thank him for his contribution to the club over a 10-year period and we wish him the best for the remainder of his career."

Lachie Hunter handpasses in the Western Bulldogs' round 17 clash with Sydney at the SCG on July 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hunter is a veteran of 173 AFL games, but only played 10 this year, having taken leave from the club in April due to "personal issues", before making his return in June.

A father-son pick in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft, Hunter was excellent during the Bulldogs' premiership year in 2016, when he earned 13 Brownlow Medal votes.

Hunter claimed the Bulldogs' best and fairest two years later, but leaves the club after a difficult 2022 season.

He is the Demons' third acquisition of the Trade Period, following the arrivals of Brodie Grundy and Schache.