SHOCK, anger, disappointment, excitement. Jack Bowes has experienced the full spectrum of emotions since Gold Coast told him to explore his options – despite having two years to run on his contract – during his exit meeting inside the Suns' Carrara headquarters at the end of August.

But now the 24-year-old has moved on, ready for the next phase of his career.

After attracting interest from Geelong, Hawthorn, Essendon, Brisbane and North Melbourne, Bowes narrowed his focus to three clubs. He toured the Cats, Hawks and Bombers' facilities in a manic couple of days, before settling on a move to the reigning premiers.

That move became official last Tuesday when the paperwork was submitted for him to move from Metricon Stadium to GMHBA Stadium along with pick No.7 in exchange for a future third-round selection, following weeks of debate regarding the salary dump and the Cats' ability to collect another big win just weeks after winning the final game of the season.

Jack Bowes during Gold Coast's match against West Coast in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After joining the Suns' Academy in Cairns as a 13-year-old before relocating to Gold Coast at 16 to enhance his chances of being drafted, Bowes became the poster boy of Queensland development when he was selected with pick No.10 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

The plan was to finish his career where he started. That's why his parents relocated from far North Queensland to the Gold Coast. It's why he bought a house in Mermaid Beach not too long ago. And it's why his grandparents were also involved in the football club. But not everything goes to plan in this business.

It took some time for Bowes to get his head around the situation. But after returning from a holiday in Bali with a plan, Bowes is now ready for a fresh start inside the second oldest club in the AFL – instead of the second youngest – after playing 83 games for Gold Coast.

"It honestly feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders in a way. It was a stressful period there for a while. I didn't know what the future looked like. Now that is all settled and I've got clear direction and I have a new team to go to, it is really exciting to be honest," Bowes told AFL.com.au over the phone from the Gold Coast.

Jack Bowes kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"It was a really tough process. It was about what felt right for me; I went with my gut a bit in terms of I knew Geelong had been talking to my management since halfway through the year. I knew they wanted me for who I am and what I bring as a footballer. It was obviously a bit unique with pick No.7 being involved. I had to work through who was in it for that, as opposed to who was actually in it for me.

“I knew from the start Geelong were pretty excited with what I can bring to the football club. I had a great feeling when I met them. I was blown away by the culture, by the people they have in the football club and by how stable they are at the moment. Obviously (they're) coming off a premiership as well, so learning off some of the great players appealed to me."

While some clubs were attracted to the pick being offered by the Suns to those who absorbed Bowes' salary, Geelong had been keeping tabs on the Queenslander for some time. The pick wasn't the appeal of the deal.

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield is a vocal Bowes fan. Both are managed by the same company, Connors Sports Management, with Dangerfield drawn to Bowes while watching a VFL game in June when he collected 39 disposals and kicked two goals against Collingwood.

Jack Bowes is tackled by Brody Mihocek during Gold Coast's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong list manager Andrew Mackie was at the AIA Centre that day and is a Bowes believer. When Bowes sat down with Chris Scott earlier this month to hear Geelong's pitch, he was told the Cats view his future as a midfielder, after a stint in defence at Gold Coast amid a year that started with shoulder surgery and ended in a VFL preliminary final loss.

"They've been watching me for quite a while now," Bowes said. "That was really one of the main drawing cards for myself. I've got a connection with Paddy Dangerfield with my management at Connors Sports with Robbie (D'Orazio) and Paul (Connors). He actually sent a text through to Andrew Mackie and Robbie asking what Jack was doing next year.

"Andrew Mackie was actually at the game at the time and said they actually had an eye on me. It was really humbling. For him to be watching a game on a Sunday afternoon on Channel Seven was pretty special. I'm lucky I've got a really good management group that help connect me with some of the stars of the game."

The 24-year-old joins Geelong after 83 games with Gold Coast

Bowes knows what happened is the brutal nature of the caper, but he is still disheartened by what transpired. He and his family were fully invested in the club, thinking his long-term future was at Metricon Stadium.

"There was a fair bit of disappointment with how it ended. I shed a few tears when I found out the news. It is something I've invested a lot in throughout my six years. Growing up I always wanted to have some success at that footy club," he said.

"I think the most disappointing part is I went through all the tough times there and I can really see the club starting to move forward now and they can have some success in the future. It is going to be sad not being a part of that. I've got so many good mates there, so many good relationships, I'm just really disappointed I can't be a part of that. But football moves on pretty quickly."

Bowes will use that frustration – and the pick – as fuel to attack his first pre-season at the Cats. He knows why pick No.7 was attached to the trade, but it is another bitter element of a bitter end to his time at the Suns.

"I'm as a hungry as ever, honestly," he said. "I know Geelong are coming off a flag, but hopefully myself and the other boys coming in can bring that fresh new mindset and have the hunger for more success."

Now Bowes needs to go shopping before he heads south. He only has two hoodies in his wardrobe. It won't take him long to realise the difference between a Geelong and Queensland winter.