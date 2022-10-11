Jack Bowes in action during Gold Coast's clash with Port Melbourne in VFL round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Bowes is officially a Geelong player, with the 2022 premier locking away the Gold Coast midfielder along with the No.7 draft pick as part of the Suns' salary dump.

Gold Coast received a future third-round selection in return.

Bowes has two years remaining on his heavily back-ended five-year contract, but with the Suns keen to get their salary cap in order, attached the lucrative pick to move him on.

"Jack's signature is exciting news for the club, we had identified Jack as a player of interest for some time and we're extremely happy to add him to our playing squad," Cats head of list management Andrew Mackie said.

"He is a quality person of great character and we know Jack will be a great fit for our club.

"Thank you to Craig Cameron and the Suns for the diligent and respectful conversations in working through this trade."

Bowes, 24, has played 83 games in six seasons after graduating from Gold Coast's Academy and being taken with the 10th pick in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

Geelong has now added Bowes alongside young Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tanner Bruhn since winning the premiership last month.

Jack Bowes during Gold Coast's match against West Coast in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Suns general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron wished Bowes all the best.

"Jack has had limited opportunities at AFL level behind our incumbent midfielders, so both Jack and the club agreed it would be in his best interests to explore further playing opportunities elsewhere," Cameron said.

"Jack has been a great clubman for the Suns and we wish him well in the next phase of his career at Geelong.

"A key component of our strategy this Trade Period was to pre-emptively position our list to attack the next phase of building our team, allowing us to be aggressive in future trade periods."