Billy Frampton in action for Adelaide against Essendon in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has landed the third of three trade period priorities, securing a trade with Adelaide for tall utility Billy Frampton on Monday afternoon.

Adelaide has received a future third-round selection in exchange for Frampton, after securing gun small forward Izak Rankine from Gold Coast on Monday.

The Magpies have now secured a key defender ahead of tomorrow night’s trade deadline after landing Dan McStay from Brisbane and Bobby Hill from Greater Western Sydney early last week.

"I'd like to thank the Adelaide Crows for my time at the club and for coming to an arrangement with Collingwood," Frampton said.

"The Pies are building something great and under the guidance of Craig McRae, I'm really looking forward to playing a role at Collingwood."

As flagged by AFL.com.au in August, Collingwood identified Frampton as a player of interest and narrowed its focus on the out-of-favour Crow in the closing stages of the season.

Billy brings life to Crows after crafty crumb Adelaide recruit Billy Frampton snaps through a crucial goal and keeps his side's hopes alive

Frampton played six games for Matthew Nicks’ side in 2022 for a total of 21 across three seasons at West Lakes, after playing three games across five seasons with Port Adelaide.

The 25-year-old has transitioned from a ruckman-key forward to a key defender in the past 18 months, averaging 21 disposals, 7.8 marks and 7.7 rebound 50s in 15 SANFL games in 2022.

With Jordan Roughead retiring mid-season due to injury, Mark Keane choosing to remain in Ireland at the start of the year and injuries to other key defensive options across the season, Collingwood has been on the hunt for extra coverage in a defensive key post.

Now the Magpies will be hoping Frampton can be the next bargain recycled recruit to deliver in black and white, after securing Roughead from the Western Bulldogs in exchange for pick No. 75 in 2018.

Crows general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid thanked Frampton for his contribution at Adelaide.

"Billy has been a popular and valued member of our playing group for the past three years," he said.

"He showed his capabilities at AFL level and was a consistent performer in the SANFL.

"We wish him and his partner Sydney all the best with their next move and the next chapter in Billy's football career."

It has been a busy day for Collingwood GM Graham Wright after completing a trade with Melbourne for Brodie Grundy.

The two-time All-Australian ruckman has departed the AIA Centre for the Demons in exchange for pick No. 27.

Collingwood could still remain active on deadline day with Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell and Gold Coast midfielder Brayden Fiorini two players the club could still add before the 2022 Trade Period ends.