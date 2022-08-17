Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

SAINTS STAR CONSIDERS TRADE

BRADLEY Hill is open to being traded this off-season despite having two years to run on his contract at St Kilda.



Hill, who has played 20 games this season for the Saints in his third year at the club, is understood to be contemplating a move to a fourth AFL club across his career.

The former Hawthorn and Fremantle wingman has a close relationship with ex-Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson and could have interest in joining North Melbourne if Clarkson landed at the Roos.

Hill's mega contract would be a complication in any potential move in the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with the three-time premiership player earning around $900,000 in the next two years after joining the Saints on a lucrative long-term deal at the end of 2019.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Happy Hill given gift in game 200 Brad Hill captalises on a poor disposal by the Crows and snaps through a pearler

The 29-year-old has been shuffled around in different positions across his time at the Saints, dealing with stinging criticism about his form at different stages since starting for the club in 2020, when it made the semi-finals. Former Saint Leigh Montagna this week called on the club to potentially trade out established players such as Hill.

Hill has played 210 games and won the Dockers' best and fairest in 2017 before leaving the club the following season, when he was contracted to Fremantle. – Callum Twomey

SWANS DEFENDER OPEN TO MOVE

CLUBS have been made aware Sydney defender Lewis Melican could be open to a trade despite being contracted for next year.

Melican is signed to the end of 2023 but has failed to break into the Swans' line-up this year as Paddy and Tom McCartin hold down Sydney's key defensive posts.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The 26-year-old played six games for the Swans in 2021 but hasn't featured at senior level this year, but shapes as an option for clubs searching to add to their tall backmen stocks.

The 195cm defender has played 52 games for the Swans since being drafted as a rookie at the end of 2014. He played 17 games in Sydney's 2017 and 2019 seasons.

He agreed to a three-year deal with the Swans at the end of 2020. – Callum Twomey

Lewis Melican in action during the R20 VFL clash between Sydney and North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PIES HOT ON TALL SUPPORT

COLLINGWOOD is circling Adelaide big man Billy Frampton.

It's understood the Pies are among multiple Victorian clubs to have registered an interest in the versatile Crows tall, who has slipped down the pecking order at West Lakes in recent months.

Frampton, who is uncontracted beyond this season, has not yet been tabled an offer from Adelaide and hasn't featured at senior level since a six-game stint in the backline that finished in round eight.

Collingwood has since signalled its interest in the 200cm player, who has been used in a combination of ruck, forward and backline roles throughout a 24-game career for both Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

Billy Frampton in action during the round six clash between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Should the Pies be looking at Frampton as additional ruck support it would add further intrigue to the future of contracted star Brodie Grundy, who is being eyed by multiple clubs as a potential trade target. Grundy is on the radar of Melbourne.

Drafted to Port Adelaide in 2014, Frampton played three games in five seasons at Alberton before he was traded to crosstown rival Adelaide for a future fourth-round pick. He has since played 21 games in three years for the Crows.

Frampton is still expected to be a key part of Adelaide's SANFL finals run later this year, having averaged 20.8 disposals and 7.4 marks per game at reserves level this season playing mainly as a key defender. – Riley Beveridge

WATCH ON HAWKS' PREMIERSHIP STAR

HAWTHORN veteran Luke Breust is set to again be discussed during this year's trade period with his future at the Hawks uncertain.

Breust is contracted for next year at Hawthorn but clubs are aware he could look at a trade if it meant extending his career beyond the end of 2023.

The gun forward last year considered but knocked back a deadline-day approach from Greater Western Sydney in the trade period to remain at the Hawks, where he has enjoyed a super season and booted 40 goals as the club's leading goalkicker.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Luke like fine wine as he hits Eagles for six Luke Breust equals his personal record with a brilliant bag of six goals

The 31-year-old, who played in the Hawks' premiership three-peat between 2013-15, remains focused on securing another premiership as he eyes his 500th goal (he's currently on 481 in his 259-game career).

The gun small forward's durability and impact remains strong and would appeal to clubs searching to add immediate quality to their forward mix.

The Hawks last year proposed a deal with the Giants that would have seen them snare another early draft pick as the club looked at ways to add more top-end youngsters to their list. – Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Watch this space' on Hawks star, Zurhaar future up in the air Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss the latest trade news

SWANS MAKE BID TO RETAIN FREE AGENT

SYDNEY has tabled an offer to keep free agent Harry Cunningham at the club.

It's understood Cunningham is determined to remain with the Swans, despite rival interest and a season in which he's struggled to work his way back into John Longmire's plans following a mid-year abdominal injury.

The 28-year-old entered the season among a long list of key Sydney free agents, though Isaac Heeney signed a six-year extension in March while Inside Trading revealed last week that Jake Lloyd has been offered a multi-season deal.

Harry Cunningham runs out before the R7 clash between Sydney and Brisbane on May 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Cunningham, who is hitting free agency for the second time after signing a three-year contract in 2019, has also since been offered an extension that would see him continue his 161-game career at the club.

However, it comes after a campaign in which he's started just one game since hurting his abdomen on May 1. But he has dominated at VFL level upon return, averaging 26.2 disposals and 10.2 marks per game. – Riley Beveridge

TRADE NO.1? The reasons why the top pick should be on the table

YOUNG LION SET TO SIGN ON

BRISBANE youngster Blake Coleman is heading for a new deal with the club.

The younger brother of Lions defender Keidean was due to come out of contract at Brisbane this year after his initial two-year deal on joining the Lions but is closing in on what is likely to be a one-year extension.

Coleman has had an injury-hit campaign in 2022, including last weekend when he was concussed while playing in the VFL.

The small forward is yet to make his AFL debut after joining the Lions in the 2020 draft as an Academy selection at pick No.24 after Brisbane matched Collingwood's bid for the Queensland product.

The 20-year-old has kicked 22 goals at VFL level this season for the Lions. – Callum Twomey

Blake Coleman handballs past Brad Melville during the round 19 VFL match between Richmond and Brisbane at The Swinburne Centre on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MANAGEMENT MOVES

JESINTA Franklin has joined the AFL player management ranks after being officially accredited as an agent.

Inside Trading revealed in July that the wife of Sydney superstar Lance Franklin had completed the AFL Players' Association's accreditation course.

The AFLPA then assessed each applicant, with aspirants needing to be marked at 75 per cent or above to get their accreditation, with Franklin passing the course to be officially an accredited agent.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Franklin, who has a number of business interests, is now able to directly negotiate deals and represent players in the AFL and AFLW competitions. However, it is understood she is not looking at taking any players on in a management space at this stage.

Jesinta and Lance Franklin are managed by Adam Finch.

Lance's future is in the spotlight at the end of this season, with the champion goalkicker putting off a call on his contract until the end of the Swans' season, with Jesinta not directly involved in Franklin's contract negotiations.

Lance Franklin celebrates a goal during the R22 clash between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney star Heath Shaw is contemplating a new career as a player manager.

The two-time All-Australian completed his management accreditation in the twilight of his career at the Giants and is currently completing a course refresher.

Shaw has dabbled in work in the media since calling time on his 325-game career at the end of 2020 and previously contemplated coaching after returning to Melbourne.

The 36-year-old was managed by Ben Niall and Mark Kleiman during his career in the AFL.

Shaw wouldn’t be the first former Giant to enter the management game, with former teammate Brett Deledio joining Macs Sports after retiring from the game. Deledio began thinking more about a career in player management when Shaw was completing his course at Greater Western Sydney. – Callum Twomey, Josh Gabelich

SLOT CHANGE FOR UNDER-18 GRAND FINAL

THE NAB League Grand Final will have a new time slot this season.

The flag decider for the premier under-18 competition in the country will be played on Friday afternoon, September 16.

It has generally been staged on the Sunday before AFL Grand Final week but the game has been shifted forward due to the Vic Metro and Vic Country championships decider coming the following Thursday. To keep the NAB League on the Sunday would have left too short a turnaround for a number of players who are likely to feature in both games.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Road to the Draft: Tall mid rising, next Lever Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey discuss the top prospects in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft pool

The NAB League had a competition bye last weekend before returning this week for the final round of the home and away season.

The last premiership won in the NAB League was by the Oakleigh Chargers in 2019, when No.1 pick Matt Rowell collected 44 disposals in his side's win over the Eastern Ranges.

He was named best afield, becoming the first player in NAB League history to claim back-to-back best-on-ground honours in the under-18 Grand Final.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels sit on top of the NAB League ladder currently, with key forward Aaron Cadman shaping as a possible top-10 pick. – Callum Twomey