Ross Lyon speaks to the Saints players during the 2010 Grand Final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon has confirmed he is interested in making a sensational return as St Kilda coach.

In news broken exclusively on AFL.com.au last week, the Saints made a stunning call to sack Brett Ratten less than 100 days after re-signing him on a two-year extension.

Lyon, who led the Saints to grand finals in 2009 and 2010, was quickly linked with a return, 11 years after his shock defection from the club to Fremantle.

The 55-year-old held meetings with the St Kilda hierarchy on Monday and confirmed he had a desire to coach the Saints again.

Ross Lyon speaks to his players during St Kilda's clash with Essendon in round three, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

"Yeah, otherwise I wouldn't come and meet," Lyon told the Seven Network.

"It's a delicate time for everybody so, it's not easy coaching an AFL club."

Lyon added: "I just had a meeting inside then so, it's a big step, isn't it?"

Only Allan Jeans (193) has won more games as coach of St Kilda than Lyon (76).

Lyon has been out of coaching since 2019, when he left the Dockers, having led them to a Grand Final in 2013.

Ratten, who took charge of St Kilda three years ago, was sacked by the Saints after they missed the finals for the second straight season.

He was in his second stint as a senior coach, having led Carlton from 2007-12 before he was sacked by the Blues despite a decent record at Princes Park.

St Kilda's pursuit of a second premiership – and first since 1966 – is now in a precarious position ahead of the club's 150th season in 2023.