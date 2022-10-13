BRETT Ratten is set to depart as St Kilda coach.

AFL.com.au understands the Saints are set to part ways with Ratten, having gone through a recent review of the club's football operations.

It comes just months after he signed a two-year extension with the Saints in July through to the end of 2024.

Ratten had been St Kilda coach for three full seasons since taking over from Alan Richardson, steering the club into the finals in 2020 but missing the top eight in the following two years.

Saints CEO Matt Finnis, coach Brett Ratten and president Andrew Bassat after the 2020 elimination final win. Picture: AFL Photos

It follows a quiet Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period for the club, which just missed out in its pursuit of Collingwood free agent Jordan De Goey.

Ratten was in his second stint as a senior coach, having led Carlton from 2007-12 before he was cut by the Blues, where he was a champion midfielder.