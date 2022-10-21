WITH the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period done and dusted, there will be plenty of fresh faces running around for your team in 2023.

So who gets the nod? Who's on the bench? Who misses out?

Here's how we see your club's best line-up for next season, assuming everyone is available. Long-term injured players, however, have not been included.

*players in italics are new to the club

The Crows' forward line has a whole new look about it, due both to the form of Darcy Fogarty in the second half of the season and the recruitment of Izak Rankine. There is now no weakness and the top six pick themselves in that part of the ground, with several smalls forced out of the 22. The queries for Adelaide are whether Paul Seedsman can recover from his concussion symptoms and be cleared to play, while captain Rory Sloane takes a spot on the bench as he returns from a knee reconstruction. Another one or two young midfielders need to establish themselves in 2023 after the success of Jake Soligo and Sam Berry, with Luke Pedlar, Zac Taylor and Brayden Cook looming as candidates. The No.1 ruck spot will come down to who has the better pre-season out of Reilly O'Brien and Kieran Strachan. – Nathan Schmook

B: Josh Worrell, Jordon Butts, Tom Doedee

HB: Chayce Jones, Nick Murray, Brodie Smith

C: Jordan Dawson, Rory Laird, Jake Soligo

HF: Izak Rankine, Darcy Fogarty, Josh Rachele

F: Shane McAdam, Taylor Walker, Riley Thilthorpe

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Ben Keays, Sam Berry

I/C: Rory Sloane, Will Hamill, Harry Schoenberg, Mitch Hinge

Emerg: Kieran Strachan, Lachie Gollant, Luke Pedlar, Matt Crouch

There are two big off-season additions and a few headaches for the Lions to consider before they hit round one. Josh Dunkley adds to a strong midfield, which might make things tricky for Jarryd Lyons to win a spot after a groin injury hampered him in the back half of 2022. Lyons and Deven Robertson, who played well during the Finals series, could push their way in with strong pre-seasons, but spots are tight. And then there's ready-made father-son prospect Will Ashcroft who is yet to officially join the club, but will be pressing to make the 22 as well. The wing spots are tricky as well, but Noah Answerth and Callum Ah Chee have both shown they have an intent to defend. Jaxon Prior is unlucky, while Jarrod Berry could also be used there. Jack Gunston's acquisition adds to an already potent forward line, which lost Dan McStay in the trade period. - Michael Whiting



B: Darcy Gardiner, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Keidean Coleman, Marcus Adams, Daniel Rich

C: Noah Answerth, Josh Dunkley, Callum Ah Chee

HB: Cam Rayner, Eric Hipwood, Dayne Zorko

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Jack Gunston

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage

I/C: Darcy Wilmot, Jarrod Berry, Zac Bailey, Lincoln McCarthy



Emerg: Jack Payne, Jarryd Lyons, Jaxon Prior, Deven Robertson

The addition of Blake Acres is an immediate upgrade on the wing, which is an area Carlton had identified as in need of strengthening. Nic Newman is likely ahead of both Caleb Marchbank and Jordan Boyd as the side's seventh defender, although it's a close battle. Meanwhile, the flexibility of Jack Martin gets him the nod over Matt Cottrell. Expect the exciting Tom De Koning to edge Marc Pittonet in the primary ruck role, with Jack Silvagni providing the relief option. Sam Docherty and Zac Williams could be eyed to play additional midfield minutes next season, with Zac Fisher another who can step into the role. A number of the club's former first-round picks – including Lochie O'Brien, Paddy Dow, Brodie Kemp, David Cuningham and Sam Philp – are in reserve. – Riley Beveridge

B: Mitch McGovern, Jacob Weitering, Sam Docherty

HB: Zac Williams, Lewis Young, Adam Saad

C: Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, Blake Acres

HF: Jack Martin, Charlie Curnow, Zac Fisher

F: Corey Durdin, Harry McKay, Matt Owies

Foll: Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps, George Hewett

I/C: Jack Silvagni, Jesse Motlop, Matt Kennedy, Nic Newman

Emerg: Lochie O'Brien, Caleb Marchbank, Marc Pittonet, Matt Cottrell

Blake Acres in action for Fremantle against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

It was a very busy trade period for Graham Wright, with the Magpies signing four players – Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay, Bobby Hill and Billy Frampton – and trading out Brodie Grundy and Ollie Henry. But not all of the new faces will come straight into Craig McRae's best 22. Mitchell will bolster a midfield that was badly beaten around the ball for much of 2022, while McStay provides another key target in attack and should slot in alongside Brody Mihocek. Nathan Murphy was ultra reliable alongside Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe in the second half of the season and should hold out Charlie Dean and Frampton for a defensive spot. Collingwood preferred playing Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox as a pair and may look to do the same in 2023 given Grundy has been traded to Melbourne. With Scott Pendlebury turning 35 before round one, the skipper might spend even more time across half-back than he did in 2022, especially with the arrival of a Brownlow Medal winner in Mitchell. The expectation is Nick Daicos will spend more time in the midfield after his breakout debut season. - Josh Gabelich

B: Brayden Maynard, Nathan Murphy, Jeremy Howe

HB: Nick Daicos, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury

C: Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos

HF: Pat Lipinski, Dan McStay, Beau McCreery

F: Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Jack Ginnivan

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Tom Mitchell, Jack Crisp

I/C: Mason Cox, Taylor Adams, John Noble, Isaac Quaynor

Emerg: Bobby Hill, Nathan Kreuger, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Ash Johnson

The Bombers were relatively quiet during the trade period, bringing in Will Setterfield and Sam Weideman, and both will be pushing for early season red and black debuts. The mix of Essendon's midfield might lean itself to having Setterfield included as a taller option, while Weideman will jostle with Harrison Jones for the second key forward spot next to best and fairest winner, Peter Wright. Under new coach Brad Scott, the Bombers have midfield options, which is why Andrew McGrath should return to half-back and become one of the best in the AFL in that position. Will Snelling, Ben Hobbs, Massimo D'Ambrosio and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher are others unlucky not to be in this best 22. - Cal Twomey



B: Mason Redman, Jordan Ridley, Jake Kelly

HB: Andrew McGrath, Jayden Laverde, Nick Hind

C: Nic Martin, Zach Merrett, Dylan Shiel

HF: Archie Perkins, Harrison Jones, Kyle Langford

F: Jye Caldwell, Peter Wright, Matt Guelfi

Foll: Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, Jake Stringer

I/C: Dyson Heppell, Sam Durham, Nik Cox, Will Setterfield

Emerg: Will Snelling, Ben Hobbs, Sam Weideman, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

Will Setterfield handballs during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The loss of five established players, including champion midfielder David Mundy and leading goalkicker Rory Lobb, has shaken up Freo's best 22, but the additions of Jaeger O'Meara and Luke Jackson address both positions to an extent. The biggest questions are in the forward line, where Jye Amiss, Josh Treacy and Josh Corbett will push for selection and Nat Fyfe and O'Meara will rotate. Sam Sturt could also push his name forward with a big summer, but there will be a heavy reliance on Matt Taberner. It is only a matter of time until Neil Erasmus and Matt Johnson are midfield regulars, and there is a question over who else rotates on the wing now that Blake Acres has departed. On that, there are plenty of options given the flexibility of the midfield and half-back line, while Liam Henry could rise to the challenge over the pre-season. – Nathan Schmook

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Heath Chapman

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Hayden Young

C: James Aish, Jaeger O'Meara, Nathan O'Driscoll

HF: Nat Fyfe, Luke Jackson, Sam Switkowski

F: Michael Walters, Matt Taberner, Lachie Schultz

Foll: Sean Darcy, Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

I/C: Will Brodie, Brandon Walker, Michael Frederick, Jye Amiss

Emerg: Neil Erasmus, Josh Corbett, Bailey Banfield, Matt Johnson

Luke Jackson after being traded to Fremantle on October 10, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

It's still hard to believe Joel Selwood won't be running around in the famous hoops next year. The four-time premiership midfielder called time on his decorated career after his 355th game last month, meaning there'll be at least one change from Geelong's Grand Final side. Max Holmes missed out on the Grand Final due to injury but he showed in 2022 he has a big future in the game and should come straight back in. Mark O'Connor replaced Holmes against Sydney, but he had to fight for his spot all season and will need to do the same again in 2023. Geelong list boss Andrew Mackie landed three former first-round picks – Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry – during a busy trade period. All three have massive upside, but none of them were regular senior players this year and might start outside of Chris Scott's 22 if everyone is fit. Sam Menegola endured an injury-ravaged year and will be looking to return to the senior side. Mark Blicavs was finally rewarded for his sustained excellence with an All-Australian blazer and played all over the ground, hence why he starts on the bench here. - Josh Gabelich

B: Jed Bews, Sam De Koning, Zach Guthrie

HB: Tom Stewart, Jack Henry, Zach Tuohy

C: Max Holmes, Tom Atkins, Isaac Smith

HF: Brad Close, Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan

F: Tyson Stengle, Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie

I/C: Mark Blicavs, Jake Kolodjashnij, Brandan Parfitt, Gryan Miers

Emerg: Mark O’Connor, Sam Menegola, Jack Bowes, Ollie Henry

There's some genuine stability at the Suns with plenty of familiar faces filling the team in 2023. Ben Long's addition helps in a backline that will be missing Lachie Weller and Connor Budarick as they recover from knee reconstructions. The midfield is solid, with Elijah Hollands showing promise on a wing late in 2022, while Ben King will be back from his ruptured ACL to anchor a dynamic forward line. Levi Casboult is an unlucky omission after his super season in 2022, but King, Mabior Chol and Jack Lukosius already provide enough height. Former Lion Tom Berry narrowly edges Mal Rosas Jnr for the final bench spot, with Joel Jeffrey another who could press claims with a strong pre-season. - Michael Whiting



B: Caleb Graham, Sam Collins, Sean Lemmens

HB: Wil Powell, Charlie Ballard, Ben Long

C: Brandon Ellis, Noah Anderson, Elijah Hollands

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Mabior Chol, David Swallow

F: Nick Holman, Ben King, Jack Lukosius

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller

I/C: Jy Farrar, Alex Davies, Sam Flanders, Tom Berry



Emerg: Rory Atkins, Jeremy Sharp, Brayden Fiorini, Mal Rosas Jnr

There's a ton of mystery surrounding the Giants' best 22 with new coach Adam Kingsley onboard and set for a mini rebuild after four regulars exited during the trade period. Harry Himmelberg did well as a key defender in the second half of last season and could partner All-Australian Sam Taylor back there to begin 2023, while Lachie Whitfield (half-back) and Harry Perryman (wing) return to roles they've previously excelled in. Despite losing Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper to Richmond, the engine room still looks good, with Tom Green to take on even more responsibility and Finn Callaghan set to progress. Toby Bedford adds to a forward line that might have some spots up for grabs over the pre-season. - Michael Whiting



B: Nick Haynes, Harry Himmelberg, Isaac Cumming

HB: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield

C: Lachie Ash, Josh Kelly, Harry Perryman

HF: James Peatling, Jake Riccardi, Toby Greene

F: Toby Bedford, Jesse Hogan, Brent Daniels

Foll: Braydon Preuss, Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio

I/C: Adam Kennedy, Callan Ward, Finn Callaghan, Daniel Lloyd



Emerg: Jacob Wehr, Xavier O'Halloran, Ryan Angwin, Leek Aleer

Adam Kingsley is unveiled as GWS coach in August, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Short-term pain for long-term gain. That appears to be the mantra coming out of Waverley Park as Sam Mitchell embarks on a full list rebuild. The Hawks will field one of the youngest teams in the competition, having off-loaded 1046 games of experience in Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara and Jack Gunston, on top of the retirements of Ben McEvoy and Liam Shiels. Karl Amon is a nice addition on the wing, with former Docker Lloyd Meek set to partner Ned Reeves in the ruck ahead of the unlucky Max Lynch. James Worpel needs a big year after an injury-interrupted 2022, while youngsters such as Ned Long, Jai Serong and Sam Butler showed glimpses of their potential last season and will push for senior selection. - Brandon Cohen

B: Blake Hardwick, Sam Frost, James Blanck

HB: Changkuoth Jiath, James Sicily, Jack Scrimshaw

C: Will Day, Jai Newcombe, Karl Amon

HF: Connor Macdonald, Jacob Koschitzke, Dylan Moore

F: Chad Wingard, Mitch Lewis, Luke Breust

Foll: Ned Reeves, James Worpel, Josh Ward

I/C: Lloyd Meek, Jarman Impey, Harry Morrison, Conor Nash

Emerg: Lachlan Bramble, Denver Grainger-Barras, Cooper Stephens, Finn Maginness

The brown and gold suits you, Karl. ? pic.twitter.com/ZKhIM0Xupg — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) September 30, 2022

It's hard to see the Dees' line-up changing too dramatically but expect a few new faces in 2023. Melbourne brought in three seasoned players but it's unlikely all three will fit into its best 22. The injection of Brodie Grundy will fill the obvious second ruck void that Luke Jackson's departure left while also allowing Max Gawn to sit forward, or even be used as a marking option behind the ball. Lachie Hunter adds midfield depth but may struggle to break into the star-studded engine room, while Tom McDonald will return from the Lisfranc foot injury that sidelined him for the second half of the season. Although hampered by injury, Ben Brown was a long way off his best and will need to rediscover his mojo to keep his spot. Jacob Van Rooyen is knocking down the door after a sensational season in the VFL and would be expected to earn his spot as early as round one, while Bailey Laurie is another promising youngster waiting in the wings. Although his versatility allows him to play at either end, Josh Schache is unlikely to break into the 22 unless there's injuries, while Jake Melksham, Adam Tomlinson and James Jordon could also be unlucky as the team moves forward. – Alison O'Connor

B: Michael Hibberd, Steven May, Harrison Petty

HB: James Harmes, Jake Lever, Christian Salem

C: Angus Brayshaw, Clayton Oliver, Ed Langdon

HF: Kysaiah Pickett, Tom McDonald, Alex Neal-Bullen

F: Bayley Fritsch, Ben Brown, Max Gawn

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Christian Petracca, Jack Viney

I/C: Jacob Van Rooyen, Lachie Hunter, Trent Rivers, Tom Sparrow

Emerg: Jake Bowey, Charlie Spargo, Josh Schache, Bailey Laurie

North Melbourne sold Griffin Logue on the prospect of playing as a permanent key defender, while Darcy Tucker has been earmarked to fill a vacant wing role for the club. The early indications suggest Tarryn Thomas will be preferred as a running defender next season, with Jaidyn Stephenson likely to return to the forward line. Tom Powell and Will Phillips should get more opportunities in a developing midfield, which could force veteran Hugh Greenwood out of the team. Callum Coleman-Jones' ability to play forward should give him the edge over Tristan Xerri as the ruck partner for Todd Goldstein. Young tall Charlie Comben should get more opportunities next season, but expect him to work his way into the team. A solid end to the 2022 season should be enough for Flynn Perez to get the nod in the backline over Kallan Dawson and Josh Goater, who also showed glimpses of their potential. – Riley Beveridge

B: Aidan Corr, Ben McKay, Flynn Perez

HB: Luke McDonald, Griffin Logue, Tarryn Thomas

C: Bailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Darcy Tucker

HF: Jaidyn Stephenson, Nick Larkey, Curtis Taylor

F: Paul Curtis, Callum Coleman-Jones, Cam Zurhaar

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Jack Ziebell, Tom Powell, Will Phillips, Aaron Hall

Emerg: Lachie Young, Hugh Greenwood, Tristan Xerri, Kallan Dawson

Griffin Logue in North Melbourne colours after crossing from Fremantle. Picture: nmfc.com.au

The Power have recruited for a resurgence in 2023 and have the list to do it, with Junior Rioli and Jason Horne-Francis immediately improving their front half. How they manage a tall forward line in 2023 with the return of ruckman Scott Lycett will be interesting, with Charlie Dixon and Jeremy Finlayson no longer required to play long ruck minutes. It is questionable whether they play both in attack, alongside spearhead Todd Marshall and young gun Mitch Georgiades, who should be prioritised as a target. Travis Boak could also continue to spend more time forward, with Connor Rozee the team's best-performed midfielder in 2022. – Nathan Schmook

B: Tom Jonas, Tom Clurey, Darcy Byrne-Jones

HB: Dan Houston, Aliir Aliir, Ryan Burton

C: Xavier Duursma, Ollie Wines, Kane Farrell

HF: Travis Boak, Todd Marshall, Jason Horne-Francis

F: Junior Rioli, Charlie Dixon, Mitch Georgiades

Foll: Scott Lycett, Connor Rozee, Zak Butters

I/C: Jeremy Finlayson, Sam Powell-Pepper, Miles Bergman, Lachie Jones

Emerg: Willem Drew, Josh Sinn, Trent McKenzie, Orazio Fantasia

Richmond had only one player on its injury list before its devastating elimination final loss to Brisbane, with Dylan Grimes well and truly set to reclaim his spot on the last line of defence in 2023. The Tigers have also only lost one player from that squad of 26 due to the retirement of Shane Edwards, and have added two first-class midfielders in former Giants duo Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper. The high quality of the recruits has pushed Tyler Sonsie, Jack Ross and Jack Graham to the emergency list, with Noah Cumberland also desperately unlucky to miss this 22. Of the next generation coming through, Judson Clarke as well as Tom Brown and Sam Banks (who are both yet to debut) are likely to get a crack at some point in 2023, while Hugo Ralphsmith, Jason Castanga and Thomson Dow also know what's required at AFL level. – Sarah Black



B: Dylan Grimes, Noah Balta, Robbie Tarrant

HB: Nathan Broad, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioli

C: Marlion Pickett, Jacob Hopper, Kamdyn McIntosh

HF: Maurice Rioli, Shai Bolton, Liam Baker

F: Jack Riewoldt, Dustin Martin, Tom Lynch

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Tim Taranto

I/C: Josh Gibcus, Jayden Short, Trent Cotchin, Ben Miller



Emerg: Tyler Sonsie, Ivan Soldo, Jack Graham, Jack Ross

Jacob Hopper wears Richmond colours for the first time on October 12, 2022. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

The Saints brought Zaine Cordy in as a free agent during the trade period and while he'll boost their backline depth, he may struggle to cement his spot in the Saints' best 22. Nick Coffield will return from an ACL injury in 2023 but will similarly have to fight to break into the backline after a strong season from intercepting defender Jimmy Webster. The improvement of Daniel McKenzie on the wing and emergence of draftees Marcus Windhager and Mitchito Owens as strong-bodied onballers has put pressure on other members of St Kilda's midfield brigade, with Jack Billings no longer a walk-up start. Jack Higgins and Dan Butler both struggled with consistency in 2022, but Butler's forward pressure gets him the nod over Higgins in this 22 in a close call. When the pair are both firing, St Kilda's forward line is dynamic, but their recent form means playing the duo together doesn't always work. The Saints seemed to work better with the versatile Mason Wood playing forward last year. Pre-season pick-up Jack Hayes was a revelation in 2022 but is no certainty to play in the early rounds of 2023 as he recovers from an ACL injury, so the Saints may consider Tom Campbell or long-term prospect Max Heath in the interim. – Sophie Welsh



B: Callum Wilkie, Dougal Howard, Ben Paton

HB: Jack Sinclair, Josh Battle, Brad Hill

C: Daniel McKenzie, Seb Ross, Hunter Clark

HF: Mitchito Owens, Tim Membrey, Mason Wood

F: Jade Gresham, Max King, Dan Butler

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Brad Crouch

I/C: Marcus Windhager, Jack Hayes, Jimmy Webster, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Emerg: Zaine Cordy, Tom Campbell, Jack Billings, Jack Higgins

Zaine Cordy after the Western Bulldogs' win over GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's rare a round one team reflects the one that last played – and that will certainly be the case with the Swans. But despite their Grand Final day shellacking to Geelong, it's unlikely coach John Longmire will throw the baby out with the bathwater. For the most part, Sydney's improvement will be organic. The likes of Errol Gulden, Dylan Stephens and Logan McDonald just need more games. Former top-10 Don Aaron Francis comes into the team for some much-needed size in defence, although the uncapped Will Gould could also be an option there. Meanwhile, McDonald is back in at the expense of Hayden McLean, after being dropped for the big dance. The Swans currently hold picks No.14 and 17 at next month's NAB AFL Draft, with either of those selections in calculations to come into Longmire's best 22. - Sarah Olle

B: Robbie Fox, Tom McCartin, Jake Lloyd

HB: Paddy McCartin, Dane Rampe, Nick Blakey

C: Justin McInerney, Luke Parker, Dylan Stephens

HF: Isaac Heeney, Logan McDonald, Tom Papley

F: Errol Gulden, Lance Franklin, Will Hayward

Foll: Tom Hickey, Chad Warner, Callum Mills

I/C: James Rowbottom, Aaron Francis, Oliver Florent, Sam Reid

Emerg: Ryan Clarke, Will Gould, Hayden McLean, Braeden Campbell

Key forward Oscar Allen provides a massive boost to the Eagles in 2023, replacing retired champion Josh Kennedy and providing a support option for ruckman Nic Naitanui if Bailey Williams or Callum Jamieson can't force their way into the team. Free agent Jayden Hunt was recruited for a reason and brings much-needed speed to the backline, along with Tom Cole. The Eagles are rebuilding and need to prioritise games for Campbell Chesser, Rhett Bazzo, Brady Hough and Jai Culley. All have talent and could force their way in and demand selection regardless. Elliot Yeo was excellent when used in a half-back role last year, but a return to the midfield is likely for the dual club champion. For other senior Eagles, however, finding new positions to play could be a feature of 2023 as young midfielders get more time in key roles. – Nathan Schmook

B: Liam Duggan, Tom Barrass, Rhett Bazzo

HB: Jayden Hunt, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn

C: Andrew Gaff, Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed

HF: Jamie Cripps, Oscar Allen, Jack Petruccelle

F: Liam Ryan, Jack Darling, Jake Waterman

Foll: Nic Naitanui, Tim Kelly, Luke Shuey

I/C: Tom Cole, Campbell Chesser, Brady Hough, Jai Culley

Emerg: Bailey Williams, Xavier O'Neill, Josh Rotham, Jamaine Jones

The Bulldogs bolstered both ends of the ground during the trade period, signing Liam Jones as an unrestricted free agent and satisfying a deal late with Fremantle for Rory Lobb. It will be interesting to see what those two pieces of business mean for the likes of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Sam Darcy and Josh Bruce in 2023. Bruce struggled to make an impact this year, but he was returning from an ACL injury after kicking 48 goals in 2021. Darcy and Ugle-Hagan showed glimpses of the future, but will they become permanent fixtures next season? The Dogs lost Josh Dunkley and Lachie Hunter in the trade period along with Zaine Cordy and Josh Schache, but there is still plenty of depth at the Whitten Oval right now. - Josh Gabelich

B: Ed Richards, Alex Keath, Ryan Gardner

HB: Caleb Daniel, Liam Jones, Bailey Dale

C: Bailey Smith, Tom Liberatore, Adam Treloar

HF: Laitham Vandermeer, Aaron Naughton, Rhylee West

F: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Rory Lobb, Cody Weightman

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae

I/C: Sam Darcy, Bailey Williams, Taylor Duryea, Jason Johannisen

Emerg: Josh Bruce, Mitch Hannan, Hayden Crozier, Toby McLean