IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fagan's back, Clarkson not far behind after independent investigation locked in

- AFL makes significant apology to ex-players over 'under-resourced' concussion research

- Biggest bugbears in the AFL: Dons' drought, Port's prison bars and more

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.