AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top prospects in the small forwards, defenders and midfielders group ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday November 30.

This week’s group includes a host of the most exciting players in this year’s draft crop, including Geelong Falcons midfielder Jhye Clark, who was runner-up for the Larke Medal at this year’s NAB AFL National Championships.

Western Australia utility Darcy Jones also features. Jones was a standout in testing at this year’s NAB AFL Draft Combine and broke the agility test record, which was previously set by Fremantle’s Stephen Hill back in 2008.

Father-son prospects Alwyn Davey Jnr, Jayden Davey and Osca Riccardi are also included, along with All-Australian midfielder Olli Hotton, who is the son of former Collingwood and Carlton player Trent but is not eligible as a father-son selection.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft.

The players featured in the profiles attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Jhye Clark

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Queenscliff

Date of Birth: 23/07/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 76kg

Hard-edged midfielder who attacks the ball aggressively and distributes it neatly by hand and foot on either side of his body. He averaged 23 disposals (70% efficiency), four clearances and five tackles during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships – U18 Boys, finishing runner-up in the Larke Medal, as well as winning Victoria Country’s MVP award and All-Australian honours. Was outstanding all year for the Geelong Falcons, averaging 25 disposals (13 contested) and winning their best and fairest award, as well as earning selection in the 2022 NAB League Boys Team of the Year.

Charlie Clarke

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Port Melbourne Colts

Date of Birth 04/01/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 80kg

A small forward who shot to prominence in the NAB League when he kicked seven goals against the Tasmania Devils in just his fourth game in the competition earlier this year. Was able to win plenty of the ball, averaging 19 disposals, and finished with 29 goals in 15 matches for the Sandringham Dragons in their premiership year. Was rewarded with selection in the NAB League Team of the Year. He was also prominent for Victoria Metro as a pressure forward, kicking six goals in four matches in their Championship-winning team. His 6:26 seconds for the 2km time trial at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine highlighted his endurance and work ethic.

Alwyn Davey Jnr

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 26/02/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 77kg

A small forward and midfielder, he possesses one-touch hands, is crafty around goals and has great pace and elusiveness. He recorded the fastest in-game speed this year, moving at nearly 34km/h. Was a classy performer for Victoria Metro in the National Championships-winning team, averaging 14 disposals and a goal a game. Was an influential playmaker for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League, averaging 16 disposals in six matches, mixing his games with school commitments at Xavier College. He is the son of former Essendon forward Alwyn Davey Snr and has been nominated as a father-son selection for Essendon this year, with rival clubs set to bid his value on Draft night.

Blake Drury

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Vermont

Date of Birth: 11/01/04; Height: 176cm; Weight: 73kg

Prolific ball-winning midfielder with a wonderful combination of speed and endurance, which together with his game sense and composure always has him in the centre of the action. His best performance in the National Championships was his 26 disposals and eight inside 50s in Victoria Metro’s win against the Allies. Overall, he averaged 19 disposals across four matches for Victoria Metro, who he served as co-captain. Had similar consistent performances for the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 19 disposals and kicking seven goals in seven matches to make the NAB League Team of the Year. Always plays with high energy and is a clever user of the ball. His 6:25 seconds 2km time trial at the Draft Combine showed not just his excellent endurance, but a glimpse of his competitive edge.

Steely Green

State: Western Australia

State League Club: South Fremantle

Community Club: Brookton Pingelly

Date of Birth: 09/01/04; Height: 179cm; Weight: 74kg

A small midfielder who has been one of the surprise packets of the year with his immediate impact at senior level for South Fremantle, where he averaged 19 disposals (eight contested) and four tackles in eight WAFL matches. He brought his zest and competitive mindset into play for Western Australia at the National Championships, where he averaged 15 disposals a match. A composed character with good vision and speed, he also makes excellent decisions with ball in hand. His elite agility was displayed at the Draft Combine, with his 8.24 seconds on the agility tested ranked fourth-best and his 6:17 on the 2km time trial ranked seventh at the national Draft Combine.

Olli Hotton

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Hampton Rovers

Date of Birth: 06/09/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 80kg

Quick and agile forward and midfielder with a very good feel for the game. Has emerged as a real AFL prospect this year. Was outstanding for Victoria Metro in the National Championships and earned All-Australian honours. His performances included a starring effort in the comprehensive win over South Australia, with 24 disposals and three goals. Another member of the Sandringham Dragons dynamic mosquito fleet in their premiership year, he was always presenting in dangerous spots to influence and averaged 17 disposals (eight contested) in eight NAB League matches. The son of former Collingwood and Carlton tall forward Trent Hotton, he showcased his speed at the Draft Combine with 2.92 seconds for the 20m sprint which ranked sixth quickest nationally.

Darcy Jones

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Kalamunda

Date of Birth 03/04/04; Height: 174cm; Weight: 63kg

A small midfielder who is quick, skilful and has footy smarts. All attributes were displayed in the National Championships for Western Australia, averaging 20 disposals (eight contested), as well as finishing with four goals to win All-Australian honours. Showed rapid development and progression through the grades at Swan Districts to play three matches at senior level after dominating in the under-18s, winning the club best and fairest despite only playing six matches. Was the athletic star of the Draft Combine, smashing the agility test all-time record with a time of 7.70 seconds. He also ranked equal-first at the national Draft Combine for the standing vertical jump with his 75cm leap and fifth for speed with a slick 2.91 seconds on the 20m sprint, highlighting how he breaks away from stoppages.

Darcy Jones runs with the ball during Western Australia's clash against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Konstanty

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Drouin

Date of Birth 09/11/04; Height: 177cm; Weight: 73kg

A small forward who switched football codes from soccer, which he had played for the four years prior, to the oval ball just two years ago and rapidly put himself on the AFL radar. His pace, evasiveness and pressure game became real weapons in the NAB League this year, averaging 15 disposals, six tackles and kicking 17 goals in 14 matches for the Gippsland Power. He earned NAB League Team of the Year honours and finished runner-up in the Power’s best and fairest award. Also brought his high energy and creative game for Victoria Country, showing his bag of tricks in the National Championships where he averaged 11 disposals and four tackles, while kicking four goals in three matches. His 8.29 seconds on the agility test at the Draft Combine showcased one of his weapons.

Noah Long

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Echuca

Date of Birth: 23/08/04; Height: 177cm; Weight: 73kg

Small midfielder and forward who overcome a knee tendonitis issue over summer and then a collarbone injury during the season to play some exciting football for the Bendigo Pioneers, Victoria Country and Geelong Grammar this year. A composed player with the ability to win the ball on the inside and outside, he showed he can hit the scoreboard with his three goals against Western Australia at the National Championships. A really competitive type with speed, agility (8.34 seconds on the agility test) and endurance (6:34 on the 2km time trial), he has drawn some comparisons to Fremantle star Caleb Serong.

Jack O’Sullivan

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Kyneton

Date of Birth: 22/10/04; Height: 177cm; Weight: 71kg

Small midfielder and forward who had a solid foundation representing Victoria Country in two under-17s matches last year. However, after just four games at the beginning of the NAB League season and an impressive 25-disposal trial match for Country, had his season decimated by a shoulder injury. Missed all National Championship fixtures in 2022 and returned for a few games at Xavier College and the NAB League Wildcard round for the Oakleigh Chargers. Tested fully fit at the Draft Combine, with his running vertical jump of 89cm, ranked fourth overall, showing his power. Also recorded sound results for speed (3.02 seconds on the 20m sprint) and endurance (6:32 on the 2km time trial).

Nick Sadler

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 08/01/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 74kg

A midfielder who continued to take his game to new levels this year. Progressed from dominating under-18s with Sturt, where he averaged 24 disposals and kicked 11 goals in ten games, to playing two senior games in the SANFL as the year unfolded. Showed the ability to win his own ball, clean hands, along with great vision and awareness in playing three matches for South Australia in the National Championships, averaging 15 disposals. Did not test at Draft Combine due to a knee bursitis.

STATE COMBINE

Josh Bennetts

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Rowille

Date of Birth: 08/09/04; Height: 178cm; Weight: 75kg

Small midfielder and forward who had an outstanding year with the Eastern Ranges in the NAB League, averaging 18 disposals (six contested) and kicked 14 goals in 13 matches. His efforts were rewarded by winning the club’s best and fairest award. With his mother born in the Philippines, he been part of Hawthorn’s NGA program and has represented the World team in talent showcase matches along his pathway. Is creative around goals and has elite agility, demonstrated by his slick 8.25 seconds in the agility test at the State Draft Combine in Victoria.

Jayden Davey

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 26/02/04; Height: 179cm; Weight: 79kg

Small midfielder and forward who is the twin of fellow draft prospect, Alwyn jnr. Suffered an ACL injury after showing enormous promise last year. Was part of the Flying Boomerangs program alongside his brother in 2019, which helps prepare Indigenous players for potential AFL careers. Both showed similar speed, agility and game sense and have been part of Essendon’s academy programs for several years. The twins have also played together at Xavier College in Victoria and participated in the Oakleigh Chargers development programs, as well as spending time in the Northern Territory. Essendon has confirmed its intentions to list both players this year under the AFL’s father-son rule.

Harry Flynn

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: North Ringwood

Date of Birth: 26/06/04; Height: 178cm; Weight: 76kg

Small defender who is very composed with the ball and a neat distributor by hand and foot. Consistent performer for the Eastern Ranges this year, averaging 18 disposals in eight NAB League matches. Comes from a talented sporting family, with his father Sean an outstanding Premier Cricket player with Ringwood and highly respected in cricket circles for his performances and leadership.

Harvey Gallagher

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Sandhurst

Date of Birth: 26/09/03; Height: 179cm; Weight: 77kg

Small forward and defender who has had an outstanding season after being overlooked in last year’s Draft. Made the most of every opportunity, which including kicking five goals in one of the Colgate Young Guns games earlier in the year and then impressed with 23 disposals when selected for Victoria Country in the final game of the National Championships. In between he starred at both ends of the ground for the Bendigo Pioneers, averaging 24 disposals and kicking 13 goals to win his club’s best and fairest award. Also impressed at the Victorian State Draft Combine, particularly on the 20m sprint (2.93 seconds) agility test (8.12 seconds) and running vertical jump (89cm), which were all eye-catching performances.

Brandon Leary

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: North Launceston

Date of Birth: 13/05/03; Height: 177cm; Weight: 72kg

A small forward who has the innate ability to make something out of nothing in the forward line. He kicked 33 goals in 14 matches for the Tasmania Devils in the NAB League. He also averaged 13 disposals and three tackles a game to win NAB League Team of the Year honours. Continued to kick goals with the Allies at the National Championships, converting five goals in two matches. His speed and agility were sharp during testing at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, recording 3.02 seconds for the 20m sprint and 8.2 seconds on the agility test.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 03: Brandon Leary of Allies celebrates kicking a goal during the U18 AFL Boys Championship match between the Allies and Vic Country on July 03, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

Archie Lovelock

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: PHOS Camden

Date of Birth: 19/12/04; Height: 178cm; Weight: 72kg

Small midfielder and forward who was a star for Glenelg’s under-18s team and won the Allan Stewart Medal as best on ground in the club’s grand final victory. He averaged 26 disposals and kicked 11 goals across 10 matches at under-18s level for the Tigers. Has clean hands and a sharp football brain. Was a consistent player for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 16 disposals and kicking four goals in four matches. His time of 6:33 at the State Draft Combine in South Australia showed both his endurance and competitiveness to finish off an impressive year.

Baynen Lowe

State: South Australia/Tasmania

State League Club: Norwood

Community Club: Devonport

Date of Birth: 29/07/03; Height: 177cm; Weight: 78kg

Former Tasmania Devils midfielder who relocated to Norwood, where he became a small forward and an important part of a premiership-winning team in his first year. He averaged 25 disposals for the Devils at NAB League level last year. Went on to play 18 SANFL matches this year, averaging 11 disposals and three tackles, as well as kicking 25 goals to grab the attention of AFL clubs.

Matthew Payne

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Spotswood

Date of Birth: 06/03/04; Height: 174cm; Weight: 73kg

Small forward who shared his season between the Western Jets and Melbourne Grammar. His speed, elusiveness, and innate goal sense are features of his game. Played nine matches for the Jets in the NAB League, averaging 11 disposals and kicking 12 goals. Then grabbed the attention of AFL clubs with his speed and agility at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, highlighting two of his weapons as a small forward prospect. Recorded a time of 7.71 for the agility test, which was the fastest of all State Draft Combine players, and 2.88 for the 20m sprint.

Osca Riccardi

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Newtown & Chilwell

Date of Birth: 23/08/04; Height: 177cm; Weight: 65kg

Small midfielder who is a late developer, having moved into the Geelong Falcons program this year and really impressed with his footy smarts, gut running and clever ball use. Another young prospect to emerge from St Joseph’s College, he averaged 15 disposals (five contested) and kicked five goals from the wing for the Falcons and was rewarded with selection for Geelong at VFL level. His athletic profile was very impressive at the Draft Combine, recording a time of 6:17 seconds for the 2km time trial, as well as a slick 3.02 seconds for the 20m sprint. The son of former Geelong star Peter Riccardi, who played 288 AFL games, the Cats have committed to selecting him as a rookie under the father-son rule should he not be selected in the National Draft.

Joe Richards

State: Victoria Country

Community Club: Wangaratta Magpies

Date of Birth: 23/11/99; Height: 176cm; Weight: 71kg

Played as a small forward for the Murray Bushrangers five years ago and has since developed into one of the Ovens and Murray league’s premier midfielders. Kicked 11 goals in his third senior O&M match and finished with 29 goals from 11 matches playing midfield in 2022. Has won three senior club best and fairest awards over the past four seasons, as well as claiming best afield honours in the O&M interleague match against the Goulburn Valley league. Has also twice finished runner-up for the league best and fairest award. He possesses speed, power and agility and is an elite kick on either side. Tested soundly at the State Draft Combine in Victoria when a late inclusion amongst our top prospects, recording 3.03 seconds for the 20m sprint and 8.44 seconds in agility test.

Frank Szekely

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: Central Augusta

Date of Birth: 13/08/99; Height: 173cm; Weight: 69kg

Wingman who has really matured as a consistent player at senior level with North Adelaide. An Indigenous talent with close to 50 games under his belt, he had a fantastic 2022 season, averaging 19 disposals and kicking 14 goals across 19 matches to help his side to a grand final appearance. Elusive and quick, his endurance was also outstanding in testing, with his 6:22 seconds for the 2km time trial ranked third overall for all players who tested at State Draft Combines.

Beau Tedcastle

State: Northern Territory

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: St Marys

Date of Birth: 29/03/04; Height: 178cm; Weight: 75kg

Small forward with real X-factor around goals. His natural speed and precise kicking are real weapons inside 50. An Indigenous prospect, he has relocated from Darwin to the highly renowned St Pat’s College in Ballarat. Played 11 matches with the GWV Rebels in the NAB League this season, averaging 12 disposals and kicking 19 goals to earn a game with the Allies at the National Championships. His speed was confirmed at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, with his 2.93 seconds on the 20m sprint impressive.

Kai Windsor

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: South Belgrave

Date of Birth: 27/01/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 76kg

Wingman with eye-catching pace and agility, as well as being a strong overhead mark for his size. Prominent in the midfield for the Eastern Ranges in the NAB League this season, averaging 18 disposals and kicking seven goals across 11 matches. Also averaged 11 disposals in three matches for Victoria Metro, adding his speed through the midfield to their National Championship-winning team. His agility time of 8.18 seconds was ranked in the elite bracket among State Draft Combine participants.

