AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top medium forward prospects ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday November 30.

The medium forwards group features some of the most exciting players in this year’s Draft pool and is headlined by first-round prospects Harry Sheezel and Bailey Humphrey.

The list also includes father-son hopeful Cooper Harvey, who is the son of AFL/VFL games record holder Brent Harvey, and NAB AFL Academy member Anthony Munkara.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft.

The players featured in the profiles have attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Shadeau Brain

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Noosa

Date of Birth: 13/02/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 80kg

A medium forward with a mercurial ability to win the ball both in the air and at ground level. He relocated to Queensland two years ago from New South Wales town Finley, so doesn’t qualify for the Lions as an Academy player and therefore is in the Draft pool. An Indigenous talent, he showed a touch of class in three matches for the Allies, averaging 13 disposals and kicking three goals. He was among the best players in the game against Victoria Metro. Did not test at the Draft Combine as he was recovering from a shoulder injury.

Seth Campbell

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Burnie/North Launceston

Date of Birth: 29/12/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 73kg

A crafty forward who is a smart player and has good speed, agility and neat finishing skills. Averaged 19 disposals and kicked 16 goals in 13 NAB League matches for the Tasmania Devils to be one of the side’s most consistent performers. Dominated a TSL match at senior level for North Launceston in August, kicking 10 goals from more than 30 disposals, which highlighted his progression this year. Tested impressively at the Draft Combine for speed and endurance, recording a time of 2.98 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:25 on the 2km time trial.

Harry Cole

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Wembley Downs

Date of Birth: 03/09/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 77kg

Medium forward who presents well and uses his anticipation and clean hands to be a dangerous and lively player around goals. Was at his best against Victoria Metro in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, setting the game alight to kick 2.3 and feature among Western Australia’s best players. Mixed his football between Hale, where he captained his school, and Claremont at WAFL under-18s level, where he played five matches and averaged 16 disposals. Tested soundly at the Draft Combine and recorded a time of 3.03 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:31 on the 2km time trial.

Tyrell Dewar

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: Mines Rovers

Date of Birth: 27/03/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 67kg

Indigenous talent with dazzling speed and natural goal sense. Has drawn comparisons with some of his traits to West Coast Eagles premiership forward Liam Ryan. Was eye-catching in Western Australia’s win over South Australia at the National Championships, finishing with 13 disposals and two goals to be among his team’s best players. Is part of the West Coast Eagles’ Next Generation Academy, which will allow the Eagles to match any rival club’s bid after selection 40 in the Draft. Played 14 matches at under-18s level with Subiaco, where he averaged 12 disposals and kicked 15 goals. His speed was confirmed at the Combine, where he ran the 20m sprint in 3.01 seconds.

Brayden George

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Wangaratta Rovers

Date of Birth: 13/01/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 87kg

Explosive medium forward who was named co-captain of the Murray Bushrangers this year. Started the NAB League season in brilliant fashion, with five goals in Round 1 and six goals in Round 5, before a knee injury ruled him out of the National Championships in the mid-year. He returned late in the season but unfortunately ruptured his ACL after falling awkwardly following a sensational mark in his second game back and is now in the early stages of his rehabilitation. A prodigious talent in the mold of Melbourne’s Christian Petracca, AFL clubs will closely monitor his progress with recovery given his long-term potential.

Bailey Humphrey

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Moe

Date of Birth: 11/09/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 86kg

An inside midfielder who is powerful in his attack on the ball and his exit from stoppages. A neat kick on both feet, he is a very crafty player around goal when playing forward. Was dominant for the Gippsland Power in the first half of the NAB League season before a knee injury had him miss the National Championship matches during the middle of the year. Returned for the Power late in the season and produced exciting form. Ended up playing 11 matches in the NAB League, averaging 20 disposals and kicking 21 goals to finish in third place in the Morrish Medal and winning NAB League Team of the Year selection. Was added to the Victoria Country team for the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys decider against Victoria Metro and started the game as the most dangerous forward on the ground. Despite being off target, kicking 1.3, he did confirm his exciting potential. Did not test at the Draft Combine due to a corked thigh.

BENDIGO, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Bailey Humphrey of the Gippsland Power kicks ahead during the round five NAB League match between the Bendigo Pioneers and Gippsland Power at Queen Elizabeth Oval on May 01, 2022 in Bendigo, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photos)

Jaiden Magor

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Myponga Sellicks

Date of Birth: 16/02/04; Height: 184cm; Weight: 75kg

Medium forward and midfielder who is composed with ball in hand, has a high footy IQ and possesses an innate ability around goals. Was among South Australia’s best in the opening match of the National Championships against the Allies before injury curtailed his representative year. Was a prolific ball winner at under-18s level for South Adelaide, averaging 22 disposals in 10 matches. He also was dangerous up forward, kicking 23 goals for the year. His endurance was highlighted during testing at the Draft Combine, recording 6:42 for the 2km run.

Toby McMullin

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Port Fairy

Date of Birth: 06/08/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 83kg

Medium forward and midfielder who has footy smarts and is a powerful and penetrating kick, which makes him dangerous around goals. Has shown glimpses of real talent playing for both Melbourne Grammar and the Sandringham Dragons, which led to him being selected to play for Victoria Country at the National Championships. Arguably his best game for the season was produced in the NAB League Grand Final, when he amassed 17 disposals and displayed his explosiveness to help steer the Dragons to victory. Tested very impressively at the Draft Combine, with his 2.88 seconds for the 20m spring and 8.28 seconds for the AFL agility run both exceptional results. Is the son of former Collingwood and Essendon player Ian McMullin.

Anthony Munkara

State: Northern Territory

State League Club: Northern Territory Thunder/West Adelaide

Community Club: Tiwi Bombers

Date of Birth: 03/10/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 81kg

A promising medium forward from the Tiwi Islands, he caught the attention of AFL club scouts when he booted nine goals for Westminster in a school football match against Trinity College in Adelaide early in the season. Was a member of the 2022 NAB AFL Academy and showed touches of brilliance playing for the Australian under-18 team against Collingwood’s VFL side in May, recording 11 disposals and kicking a goal. Injury restricted him to playing only two under-18s matches with West Adelaide and one match with the Allies. He is eligible to join Essendon under Next Generation Academy rules should any bid come after pick 40 in the Draft. His 2.96 seconds for 20m at the Draft Combine showcased his natural speed.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 21: Anthony Munkara of the NAB AFL Academy is tackled by Arlo Draper of Collingwood during the match between the AFL Academy and Collingwood Magpies at Skybus Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/AFL Photos)

Harry Sheezel

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Ajax

Date of Birth: 13/10/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 80kg

Medium forward who is a mercurial player with a special ability to make something out of nothing around the goals. Kicked 49 goals for the season across all competitions, which included five majors in the Colgate Young Guns game in May and four in a dazzling display for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League Grand Final. Shows the ability to read the cues ahead of others with his crafty winning of the ball whether in the air or off hands. Was a star player throughout Sandringham’s premiership campaign and in Victoria Metro’s triumph at the National Championship. Did not complete physical testing at the Draft Combine due to hip and groin soreness.

STATE COMBINES

Tom Emmett

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: Payneham Norwood Union

Date of Birth: 30/11/01; Height: 187cm; Weight: 88kg

Powerfully built medium forward who impressed in 14 matches at senior level for Sturt this year. Averaged 10 disposals and kicked 17 goals, which saw him claim the club’s Best Emerging Talent award. His agility run of 8.16 seconds at the State Draft Combine in South Australia was eye-catching and was ranked number one at that Combine. He also confirmed his endurance capacity with a 6:33 result for the 2km time trial, which was ranked fourth at the SA Combine.

Cooper Harvey

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Yarrambat

Date of Birth: 12/07/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 82kg

A medium forward or midfielder with a real competitive streak, he has good footy nous and great goal sense. The son of North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey, he is eligible to join the Kangaroos as a father-son selection. Had an injury-interrupted year but had some excellent games for the Northern Knights in the NAB League, where he played eight matches and averaged 20 disposals and 5 clearances. Won a spot in the deciding match of the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was a solid contributor in Victoria Metro’s win. Showed slices of his potential late in the game, setting up a goal with his creativity before sealing the victory with a fine contested mark and goal from the square. A student at Assumption College, he mixed his football between that famous breeding ground for talent and the Knights in the NAB League.

Jamie Hope

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Beaumaris

Date of Birth: 11/01/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 76kg

High energy lead-up forward who was lively for the Sandringham Dragons, kicking 16 goals across 11 matches in the NAB League. That included three-goal hauls against the Calder Cannons and Gippsland Power in finals, making him a vital cog in the Dragons’ premiership-winning team. Also impressed with his leadership whilst captaining Brighton Grammar, who tied with Caulfield Grammar for the APS title at college level in Victoria. Showed his leg speed at the State Draft Combine in Victoria with a sharp 2.94 seconds for the 20m sprint.

Griff Julian

State: Western Australia

State League Club: West Perth

Community Club: Ocean Ridge

Date of Birth: 31/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 78kg

Composed medium midfielder and forward with clean hands and neat skills. Wins his own ball and was dominant at under-18s level for West Perth, averaging 24 disposals in nine matches. Also represented Western Australia in three matches at the National Championships, with his 19 disposals and a goal against eventual winners Victoria Metro an impressive performance. Tested well at the State Draft Combine in Western Australia, with his standing vertical jump of 74cm ranked fourth-best across all State Combines, while his time of 2.99 seconds for the 20m sprint gave an indication of sharp speed.

Hugo Nosiara

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Mt Eliza

Date of Birth: 14/06/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 71kg

Smart medium forward with clean hands who is a good user of the football in terms of both his decision making and execution on his preferred left foot. Mixed his year between Haileybury College, under the tutelage of Matthew Lloyd, and the Dandenong Stingrays. Averaged 16 disposals in 11 NAB League matches for the Stingrays, with his composure and rundown tackles both features of his game. His elite agility was on display at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, with his time of 8.098 seconds for the agility run ranked fifth across all State Combines.

Chris Rousakis

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: St Pauls McKinnon

Date of Birth: 16/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 85kg

Left-footed medium forward who can be a difficult match up as he can be spectacular in the air and very crafty at ground level around goals. Was an important member of the Sandringham Dragons’ NAB League premiership side this year after coming into the team at Round 7. Kicked 15 goals from his 13 matches and averaged 10 disposals.

Jake Walker

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: South Gambier

Date of Birth: 17/07/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 80kg

Prolific ball-winning medium forward and midfielder who has good vision and game sense. He showed these attributes across all four games for South Australia at the National Championships, were he averaged 17 disposals per match. Was an excellent player for Glenelg in a premiership year at under 18s level, averaging 24 disposals (75% efficiency) and kicking six goals in 10 matches. Mixed his football commitments with Prince Alfred College.

