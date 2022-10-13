AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top tall forward and ruck prospects ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday November 30.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft.

The players profiled have attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.

The 27 players featured in the tall forwards and rucks group includes a host of this year’s leading prospects.

They include key forwards Aaron Cadman (GWV Rebels) and Matthew Jefferson (Oakleigh Chargers) and 202cm South Australian ruckman Harry Barnett (West Adelaide), who all featured in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian Team.

Stay up to date with all the latest news ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at the AFL Draft Hub.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Harry Barnett

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Goodwood Saints

Date of Birth: 22/01/04; Height: 202cm; Weight: 97kg

A strong-marking ruckman and tall forward who shows a real physical presence around the ball, as well as impressive ruck craft and strong hands overhead. Won selection as the ruckman in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian Team. Was South Australia’s best player in their narrow loss to Victoria Country, which was his standout performance. At SANFL under-18 level was a dominant player where he averaged 18 disposals and five marks before progressing to play two state league senior games later in the year.

Aaron Cadman

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: Darley

Date of Birth: 03/03/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 91kg

A left-footed tall forward with a vice-like grip overhead who averaged six marks and 14 disposals to be a real standout performer for Victoria Country at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys. Won selection in the All-Australian team after kicking 10 goals at the Championships, including three goals in the deciding match against Victoria Metro, when he was one of the most influential players on the ground. Was outstanding for the GWV Rebels in the NAB League, winning the club’s best and fairest award after kicking 34 goals. His time of 6:32 for the 2km tine trial at the NAB AFL Draft Combine was a strong indicator of both his excellent endurance and competitiveness.

Phoenix Foster

State: South Australia

State League Club: Norwood

Community Club: Wudinna United

Date of Birth: 12/09/04; Height: 197cm; Weight: 88kg

Tall forward/ruckman who grabbed his opportunity when thrown into the ruck against the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys. With his mobility, overhead marking and ruckwork, he was very impressive and placed among his team’s best players. Played predominantly SANFL under-18s throughout the 2022 season, where he averaged 13 disposals and four marks over 11 matches and kicked 26 goals.

Matthew Jefferson

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 08/03/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 84kg

A tall forward whose marking both on the lead and in a contested situation is his weapon. Averaged four marks and nine disposals to be the key deep target for the Victoria Metro 2022 NAB AFL National Championships-winning team, also claiming All-Australian honours. Kicked seven goals against Western Australia in a standout performance and overall kicked 27 goals in ten matches across the NAB League and National Championships.

Isaac Keeler

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: South Augusta

Date of Birth: 23/04/04; Height: 198cm; Weight: 89kg

A tall forward and ruckman who is extremely athletic. Naturally talented and has great potential, which he is striving to turn into consistent performances. He has an excellent asset with his vertical leap, which he uses both in the ruck and with his role as a marking target up forward. Represented South Australia in all four games at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and had a wonderful year at SANFL under-18 level, where he averaged 18 disposals, four marks and 10 hitouts in 15 games, also kicking 19 goals. Keeler is eligible to be selected by Adelaide as part of the Next Generation Academy.

Max Knobel

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Maffra

Date of Birth: 27/06/04; Height: 206cm; Weight: 91kg

A developing young ruckman who is still learning his craft but showing real potential after a late growth spurt. A neat left-foot kick, he was Victoria Country’s leading ruckman, playing all four matches over the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys. Was also a mainstay for Gippsland Power in the ruck, averaging eight disposals and 17 hitouts across 12 matches. Knobel is the son of former AFL ruckman Trent Knobel, who played with the Brisbane Lions, St Kilda and Richmond across a 75-game AFL career and is now part of the coaching panel with the Power.

Harry Lemmey

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Flagstaff Hill

Date of Birth: 30/01/04; Height: 200cm; Weight: 95kg

A tall forward with an impressive developing frame, which along with his mobility are assets giving him the potential to have a significant impact going forward. Has been given a taste of senior and reserves football in the SANFL over the past two years as he continues his learning and development. A member of the 2022 NAB AFL Academy, he dominated in six matches at SANFL under-18s level this year, with his best game coming against Central District when he amassed 18 disposals, 10 marks and kicked six goals. Also represented his state at under-18s level this year.

Nicholas Madden

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: GWS Giants Academy

Community Club: Osborne

Date of Birth: 17/05/04; Height: 204cm; Weight: 112 kg

A ruckman who is a giant already at 204cm and 112kg. He is an ultra-competitive player who is mobile, kicks the ball well and has impressive ruck craft for a player of his age. Has shown he can be an imposing marking target when he pushes forward and has a neat set shot on goal. He was impressive for the GWS Giants Academy in the NAB League, averaging 13.8 disposals, four marks, 24.8 hitouts and 1.2 goals across four games. Was the leading ruckman for the Allies throughout the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, averaging 14 disposals, three marks and 16 hitouts over the four matches. Also got a taste of senior football late in the year when he made two appearances for the GWS Giants in the VFL.

Olivier Northam

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: St Joseph’s

Date of Birth: 28/07/04; Height: 197cm; Weight: 89kg

A tall forward and ruckman who possesses an impressive natural leap which allows him to compete at centre bounces against tall opponents. Mobile and agile, he follows up extremely well when the ball hits the ground and has clean hands below his knees. Is also strong overhead around the ground and as a target up forward. Has been a consistent performer for the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League, averaging 13 disposals, 18 hitouts and three marks across 13 matches this year. Also played all four games for Victoria Country at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Thomas Scully

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Lockleys

Date of Birth: 02/11/04; Height: 203cm; Weight: 89kg

A tall forward who had a wonderful start to the 2022 season, with his overhead marking and accuracy around goals earning him a call up to AFL Academy team that represented Australia. He showed glimpses of his sizable potential up forward as a marking target during that match against Collingwood’s VFL side in May. He booted 50 goals in 14 matches for West Adelaide in the SANFL under-18s, as well as playing one game for South Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Will Verrall

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Christies Beach

Date of Birth: 11/03/04; Height: 199cm; Weight: 95kg

A mobile ruckman and key forward who was a dominant player for South Adelaide at under-18 level, where he averaged 16 disposals, three marks, five clearances and 24 hitouts across 13 games. He was then rewarded with an opportunity to represent South Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and earned an invitation to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine, where he finished equal-second in the running vertical jump with a leap of 90cm.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 26: Harry Barnett of South Australia competes for the ball during the U18 AFL Boys Championship match between SA v Vic Country at Thebarton Oval on June 26, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Barnes/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

STATE COMBINES

Kaelan Bradtke

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Sydney Swans VFL

Community Club: Corowa Rutherglen

Date of Birth: 21/05/01; Height: 195cm; Weight: 97kg

Really caught the eye with some outstanding performances for Corowa Rutherglen in the Ovens & Murray league earlier in the year, earning an invitation to play with the Sydney Swans in the VFL. Highly regarded by his coach at Corowa Rutherglen, former North Melbourne star and experienced development coach Peter German. His 2.98 seconds in the 20m sprint at the Melbourne-based 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine confirmed his speed off the mark.

Jackson Broadbent

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: Collie Eagles

Date of Birth: 02/12/04; Height: 201cm; Weight: 100kg

A ruckman with footy smarts and competitiveness who also kicks the ball exceptionally well on both feet, particularly for a ruckman of his size. He played three games of senior football with Peel Thunder as a 16-year-old in 2021 and was dominant for Peel in a premiership year this season at under-18 level, where he averaged 12 disposals, three marks and 26 hitouts across 15 matches. Also played two games for Western Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Will Elliott

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Surrey Park

Date of Birth: 11/06/04; Height: 202cm; Weight: 90kg

Ruckman/key forward who looked an outstanding prospect in 2021, showing great mobility and strength overhead. Unfortunately, he was injured early in the 2022 NAB League season and played only two matches. Clubs have continued to monitor his recovery and he received an invitation to the 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine in Victoria. Is the son of former Australian cricketer Matthew Elliott.

Felix Fogaty

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: East Point

Date of Birth: 09/06/04; Height: 198cm; Weight: 76kg

A tall forward and ruckman who is starting to show real signs of developing as a marking target in attack. He has also added more second efforts and recovery to his game once the ball hits the ground, which are additional elements that are making him a genuine weapon up forward. Averaged 12 disposals and three marks from 11 NAB League matches for the GWV Rebels and kicked eight goals. Also represented Victoria Country in two matches at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Jerome Lawrence

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Blackburn

Date of Birth: 18/07/03; Height: 195cm; Weight: 82kg

A tall forward who has shown slices of his potential for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League and in the Colgate Young Guns Series earlier in the year. Had a breakout five-goal performance for the Chargers in Round 9, which highlighted his strong potential, and finished the year with 15 goals in 10 matches. He is the son of Hawthorn premiership ruck and 150-game player Stephen Lawrence, making him eligible for the Hawks at the end of the season under the AFL’s father-son rules.

Bailey Maxwell

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Perth

Community Club: Deammill

Date of Birth: 12/11/04; Height: 200cm; Weight: 88kg

Developing young ruckman still learning his craft and growing into his body. Played at under-18s level in the WAFL, where he averaged eight disposals and 17 hitouts in 11 matches. A real athletic type, his natural speed and leap are his weapons. The promising tall from Manjimup in the southwest of Western Australia doesn’t turn 18 until November.

Darcy Minchella

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Berri

Date of Birth: 07/08/04; Height: 197cm; Weight: 76kg

A project player who has impressed as a lightly built ruckman at school and under-18s level this year. May develop into a tall defender given his mobility and aerial strength. Has shown ability to give his team first use of ball with his ruck craft in 11 matches at under-18s level for West Adelaide, where he averaged 12 disposals, four marks and 14 hit outs in 11 matches.

Toby Murray

State: NSW-ACT

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Wangaratta Rovers

Date of Birth: 03/11/03; Height: 200cm; Weight: 94kg

A ruckman or tall forward who continues to develop his ruck craft and presence as a target up forward, where he is strong overhead and mobile. Very consistent for the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League in 2022. He averaged 13 disposals, five marks and kicked 16 goals over 12 matches to finish third in the club’s best and fairest. Brother of Nick Murray from the Adelaide Crows, he also played two games for Collingwood at VFL level and represented the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Matthew Jefferson is tackled during Vic Metro's clash against Western Australia in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hudson O’Keeffe

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Camberwell

Date of Birth: 16/12/04; Height: 202cm; Weight: 90kg

Developing tall who was the number one ruckman for the Championship-winning Victoria Metro side. His mobility and competitive edge are features of his game. Continued to develop his ruck craft at NAB League level and had an outstanding year with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging nine disposals and 22 hitouts across 11 matches. Showed his elite speed for a ruckman with a time of 2.96 seconds for the 20m sprint metres at the 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine in Victoria.

Cameron Owen

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmanian Devils

Community Club: Clarence

Date of Birth: 28/05/04; Height: 203cm; Weight: 94kg

A ruckman who can also play tall forward. Is still developing physically as well as honing his ruck craft and forward line role. Has shown the talent in the air and mobility to impact games. He is a strong overhead mark and a good user of the ball by hand and foot for a player of his height. Continued to develop for the Tasmania Devils as the NAB League season unfolded. His preliminary final against the Dandenong Stingrays was excellent, recording 18 disposals (15 contested) to be his team’s best player. Won selection to represent the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was a member of the team that defeated Western Australia.

Jovan Petric

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Keilor

Date of Birth: 17/04/04; Height: 196kg; Weight: 87kg

Tall forward who is strong overhead and mobile. Proved to be a good target for Victoria Metro and played all four games at this year’s Championships. Had an outstanding year for the Western Jets in the NAB League, kicking 26 goals in 15 matches. He also averaged 11 possessions and three marks per game. His time of 6:42 seconds for the 2km time at the Victorian 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine was impressive for a player of his size.

Jasper Scaife

State: Western Australia

State League Club: West Perth

Community Club: Quinn Districts

Date of Birth: 30/09/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 87kg

Developing key forward who played ten matches at Colts level for West Perth, where he averaged 11 disposals, six marks and kicked 20 goals for the year, including an impressive four-goal haul against eventual premier Peel Thunder. Also had a taste of representative football at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, playing two games for Western Australia.

Oscar Steene

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Goodwood Saints

Date of Birth: 23/08/03; Height: 201cm; Weight: 85kg

Developing ruckman who progressed to play four senior SANFL games with West Adelaide, where he averaged 10 disposals and three marks after spending the bulk of the year as a developing tall at reserves level. Was on the AFL radar last year with an invite to the NAB AFL State Combine in South Australia and has continued his progression and development as a prospect this year.

Ziggy Toledo-Glasman

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Mt Eliza

Date of Birth: 15/04/04; Height: 192cm; Weight: 82kg

Mobile hit-up tall forward who impressed in the back half of the year after overcoming an ankle injury. Played eight matches for Dandenong Stingrays, averaging 11 disposals and three marks. Booted 14 goals for the season, including four against the Bendigo Pioneers in a standout performance in Round 15.

Brodie Tuck

State: South Australia

State League Club: Central District

Community Club: Salisbury North

Date of Birth: 06/12/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 91kg

A standout tall forward at under-18s level in the SANFL, where he averaged 19 disposals and seven marks across 11 matches and kicked 20 goals. Progressed to play five matches at reserves level and represented South Australia in two matches at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, where he showed his versatility playing as a key defender.

Clay Tucker

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Rowville

Date of Birth: 09/08/04; Height: 204cm; Weight: 99kg

Developing young ruckman still honing his craft. Averaged 20 hitouts and eight disposals across 11 matches for the Eastern Ranges in the NAB League this year under the guidance of former AFL star and progressive coach Travis Cloke.

