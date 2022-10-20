AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top tall defender prospects ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday November 30.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft.

The players featured in the profiles have attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.

Nineteen players feature among the tall defenders group, including Victoria Metro duo Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers) and Lewis Hayes (Eastern Ranges) and Western Australian Jedd Busslinger (East Perth), who were all selected in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian Team.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Jed Adams

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: South Mandurah

Date of Birth: 14/05/04; Height: 196cm; Weight: 89kg

Left-footed tall defender who is a strong contested mark, neat kick and provides plenty of rebound. Was outstanding for Peel Thunder this season playing predominantly at under-18s level, averaging 14 disposals and three contested marks for the premiership-winning team. He was also rewarded with a debut at senior level late in the season. Played two matches for Western Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was eye-catching in the final game against South Australia, with his intercept marks and precise ball use putting him among the best players on the ground. Did not test at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine due to a shoulder injury.

Jedd Busslinger

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Perth

Community Club: Coolbinia

Date of Birth: 11/03/04; Height: 196cm; Weight: 82kg

A tall defender whose real weapons are his intercept marking and ability to take the game on. Was among Western Australia’s best players in matches against Victoria Metro and the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, averaging 22 disposals (75% efficiency), seven marks and five rebound 50s. His campaign was curtailed by a shoulder injury which required surgery, but he was still rewarded with All-Australian selection, such was his dominance across the two matches.

Hugh Davies

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Claremont

Date of Birth: 28/09/04; Height: 196cm; Weight: 90kg

Mobile tall defender who is both brave and strong overhead and generally a neat distributor by hand and foot. Impressed in just three under-18s club matches for Claremont this season, averaging 19 disposals. Mixed his games between college and club and was rewarded with selection in all four matches for Western Australia at the National Championship, where he was solid throughout and averaged 15 disposals. Another who did not test at the Draft Combine due to lumbar stress.

Max Gruzewski

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Surrey Park

Date of Birth: 21/07/04; Height: 193cm; Weight: 84kg

Potential swingman whose aerial skills and good ball use were prominent at both ends of the ground this year for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League and with Caulfield Grammar. Was selected for Victoria Metro in the deciding match of the National Championships and set the game alight early with two goals, one which came from a spectacular mark that gave a glimpse of his natural talent. Averaged 14 disposals and five marks for the Chargers, with his sharp competitive edge another feature of his game.

Lewis Hayes

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: South Belgrave

Date of Birth: 17/12/04; Height: 199cm; Weight: 82kg

Tall and agile defender who makes great decisions on when to mark or spoil. Is also neat with his ball use on the way out of defence. Averaged 17 disposals (91% efficiency), six marks and five rebound 50s to be an important cog in Victoria Metro’s Championships-winning team, earning All-Australian honours. Had an outstanding NAB League campaign with the Eastern Ranges, averaging 21 disposals and five marks. Studied at the Rowville Sports Academy and is the brother of Port Adelaide’s Sam Hayes. His 2.99 seconds in the 20m sprint at the Draft Combine showcased his speed.

Henry Hustwaite

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Rosebud

Date of Birth: 20/07/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 82kg

A left-footed tall defender or midfielder who is extremely composed with the ball and an efficient user by hand and foot. Has good vision and footy nous and had a remarkably consistent season at club and representative level. Averaged 23 disposals across 12 matches for the Dandenong Stingrays to finish third in club’s best and fairest award. Also averaged 21 disposals (72% efficiency) for Victoria Country across four matches. Did not complete physical testing at the Draft Combine after being hampered by an ankle injury late in season.

Tom McCallum

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmanian Devils

Community Club: Clarence

Date of Birth: 15/09/04; Height: 192cm; Weight: 82kg

A tall defender who is a fine intercept mark and can break open the game with his bursts of speed. He has elite running capacity and can play on tall and small forwards as required. Was impressive with his one-touch hands in all four Allies matches at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, where he averaged 17 disposals and was named his team’s best player against Victoria Metro. Also averaged 14 disposals for the Tasmania Devils in the NAB League and featured on the interchange in the NAB League Team of the Year. Was unable to test at the Draft Combine due to an ankle injury.

James Van Es

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: North Ballarat

Date of Birth: 07/08/04; Height: 197cm; Weight: 99kg

A tall defender who is a strong contested mark and competes well one-on-one. Is capable of playing on the key marking targets of the opposition and uses his footy smarts to determine when to mark and when to spoil. He had an impressive year with the GWV Rebels in the NAB League, averaging 12 disposals and four marks per game and finished third in the club best and fairest award. Was solid for Victoria Country in all four matches at the National Championship and a real standout athletically at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine. His running vertical jump of 98cm was the best result at the National Combine, while his 2.91 seconds in the 20m sprint ranked fourth.

Josh Weddle

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Templestowe

Date of Birth: 25/05/04; Height: 192cm; Weight: 91kg

Rock solid in defence in all matches for Victoria Metro. Averaged 15 disposals, four marks, three tackles and four rebound 50s per game in an impressive Championships and won All-Australian honours. His intercept marking, strength one-on-one and dash from the back half are features of his game. Was outstanding in testing at the Draft Combine, where he showed his elite athletic capacity. Ranked second in the running vertical jump (90cm) at the National Combine, and also impressed in the 20m sprint (2.94 seconds) and 2km time trial (6:03).

STATE COMBINES

Shaun Bennier

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: Ingle Farm

Date of Birth: 24/02/04; Height: 190cm; Weight: 87kg

Left-footed tall defender with a real competitive streak who excels in one-on-one contests and takes a strong contested mark. A resilient character, he averaged 13 disposals in 11 matches at under-18s level for North Adelaide. Played all four games for South Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and showed an ability to go forward and have an impact. His agility test impressed at the State Draft Combine in South Australia, recording a time of 8.179 seconds.

Josh Draper

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: Rockingham

Date of Birth 08/02/04; Height 194cm; Weight 93cm

Developing key position player who can play back or forward, as well as pinch-hit in the ruck. That versatility was shown for Peel Thunder’s under-18s team in its WAFL premiership campaign this year. Is part of Fremantle’s Next Generation Academy due to Ethiopian heritage on his mother’s side. Has an excellent athletic profile, with his running vertical jump of 87cm putting him in the top three at the State Draft Combine in Western Australia.

Will Edwards

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: North Shore Bombers

Date of Birth 08/05/03; Height: 197cm; Weight: 100kg

A tall defender who is a super athletic type. Has the size and mobility to match the opposition’s main marking target, which he demonstrated playing for both the Sydney Swans Academy and the Allies this year. He is still developing his footy IQ, but he can take a strong contested mark and shows good rebound ability with his speed. Very impressive at the State Draft Combine held in Victoria, with his elite speed demonstrated with a time of 2.88 seconds for the 20m sprint.

Ryan Eyres

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Corowa Rutherglen

Date of Birth 22/04/03; Height: 198cm; Weight: 83kg

Now being groomed as a tall defender after being on the radar as a forward and ruckman in 2021. He has great mobility, natural leap and the discipline to counter the opposition’s most dangerous marking target. Had an excellent year for the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League, where he was the joint winner of the best and fairest after averaging 17 disposals and seven marks per game. Also played two games for the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Darcy Gilbert

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Beaumaris

Date of Birth: 07/06/04; Height: 193cm; Weight: 90kg

Powerfully built tall defender who can also go forward and impact the game. Reads the play very well as a defender to intercept mark as well as being a good decision maker and user of the ball on the way out. He mixed his season between the Sandringham Dragons and Brighton Grammar. Was a vital part of the Dragons’ defensive unit in their NAB League premiership campaign, averaging 11 disposals and four marks across eight matches.

Oscar Kregar

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Berri

Date of Birth: 01/07/04; Height: 193cm; Weight: 81kg

Super athletic tall defender who played under-18s football for West Adelaide this year, averaging 15 disposals across 11 matches. His standout performance came against Sturt in Round 12, when he amassed 17 disposals and 12 marks. Also represented South Australia against the Allies, which gave him a taste of National Championship level football. Was impressive at the State Draft Combine in South Australia, with his standing vertical jump of 71cm and time of 3.04 seconds for the 20m sprint both sound performances.

Brinn Little

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Palm Beach Currumbin

Date of Birth: 14/04/03; Height: 196cm; Weight: 84kg

Developing tall defender from the Gold Coast Suns Academy who continued to mature as a player this year. Showed the capability to play on both the taller and medium sized opponents. Uses his one-on-one craft to win the ball and negate his opponents, and also provides good rebound for his team with his dash from defence. Stepped up the play three matches for the Allies at the National Championships, as well as five VFL game for the Suns. Recorded solid times on the speed and endurance tests at the State Draft Combine held in Victoria.

Kyle Marshall

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: McLaren

Date of Birth: 10/04/04; Height: 201cm; Weight: 84kg

Extremely athletic tall defender who is agile and uses the ball well. He continued to develop throughout the season, playing some excellent football at under-18s level for South Adelaide, as well as representing South Australia in two matches at the National Championships. Looks to have enormous upside based on his performances at the South Australian State Draft Combine, where his running vertical jump of 89cm ranked first among the 15 participants. Also recorded impressive results for the 20m sprint (3.02 seconds) and 2km time-trial (6:27), which provided clear indications of his elite athletic potential for a player of his size.

Ethan Phillips

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Port Melbourne (VFL)

Community Club: De La Salle

Date of Birth: 17/07/99; Height: 196cm; Weight: 94kg

A late developing tall defender who blossomed this year in the VFL, winning the prestigious Fothergill/Round/Mitchell Medal as the competition’s most promising player. The 23-year-old averaged 20 disposals and 10 marks in a breakout season and was named at full back in the VFL Team of the Year. Five years on from playing for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League, he has matured physically and grown in confidence at senior level and now presents as a potential draftee. Recovering from injury and didn’t test at the State Draft Combine in Victoria.

Nathan Scollo

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: De La Salle

Date of Birth: 06/01/04; Height: 191cm; Weight: 81kg

A smooth-moving and composed defender who is strong overhead. He developed into an import cog for the Sandringham Dragons and featured in the club’s NAB League premiership team, averaging 15 disposals and six marks across 13 matches. Is a real competitive type who has the mobility to play at senior level on the third tall forward, with his hard edge and closing speed features of his game.

