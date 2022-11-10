Kade Simpson poses in a Hawthorn polo after signing on as an assistant coach on November 10, 2022. Picture: Hawthorn Football Club

HAWTHORN has secured former Carlton great Kade Simpson as its backline coach, while Brisbane has locked away Western Bulldogs premiership defender Dale Morris as a development coach for 2023.

Simpson has been with the Blues the past 21 seasons – 18 as a player in which he tallied 342 games, and the past three as a coach.

The 38-year-old spent two seasons mentoring Carlton's AFLW forwards and was the club's head of development this past season.

But now he's a Hawk, joining Sam Mitchell's coaching group from next season on.

Kade Simpson during a Carlton AFLW training session at Ikon Park on November 24, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney said with Simpson being so fresh out of the game, he was in a good position to mentor the younger players.

"Kade has an exceptional understanding of the modern game, and we think he will prove a great complement to our existing coaching structure," McCartney said.

Simpson said he was grateful to Carlton for everything, particularly joining the women's program after retiring as a player.

LIFE IN LIMBO Why new Hawk faced chaotic wait over dream move

"Being able to work with Daniel Harford has been a pleasure, and he has been instrumental in my personal development since moving into a coaching position," he said.

"I have been a part of Carlton since 2003, so it certainly is difficult to leave, but I thank the club for their belief in me and their unwavering support."

Meanwhile, Morris heads to Brisbane after a decorated 15-year career at the Bulldogs as the Lions change up their coaching structure.

Dale Morris celebrates after the 2016 Grand Final between Western Bulldogs and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Adcock (defence) and Murray Davis (forwards) will switch line responsibilities, while Ben Hudson will coach the VFL team.

Morris retired at the end of 2019 after playing 253 games including the 2016 premiership with the Bulldogs, where he became the club's development coach.

"I'm really excited and grateful to be joining the Brisbane Lions coaching group," he said.

PLAYER PROFILES Get to know the top talent in this year's draft

"The Lions are such a proud club and have done a lot right over a long period of time, so I can't wait to contribute to this.

"I'm pumped with the opportunity of working with such a talented and exciting group of players and coaches, and be part of a great football club."