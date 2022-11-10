Seamus Mitchell poses for a photo at Waverley Park after he was drafted by Hawthorn in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has delisted forward Seamus Mitchell but has committed to selecting the youngster in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft later this month.

The club plans to give the 20-year-old a rookie spot on its list when the rookie draft takes place on Wednesday, November 30.

The club said the move is designed to allow it to have greater list flexibility to trade and manoeuvre picks ahead of the national draft.

As it currently stands, the Hawks will enter this year's national draft with a pair of top 25 selections in pick No.6 and No.24, in addition to picks 41, 48, 50, 52 and 65.

Seamus Mitchell in action during a Hawthorn intra-club match at Waverley Park on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn list manager Mack McKenzie said the decision will ensure the club secures the best possible talent through the draft.

"Seamus has battled multiple injuries during his short time here at the club, and we are confident this decision will enable him to continue his development and give him further opportunities next season," McKenzie said.

"Adding youth to our list has been a well-publicised priority for our club in this current phase.

"Injecting further talent through the draft and investing heavily into our younger players are both part of our plan to develop our list and return to premiership contention."