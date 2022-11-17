Jaspa Fletcher in action for Brisbane's Academy squad against Dandenong Stingrays in April 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE father-son prospect Jaspa Fletcher will face a delayed start to his pre-season after suffering a back stress reaction.

Fletcher, who could attract a top-15 bid on draft night, is tied to the Lions as both an Academy player and father-son, with his dad Adrian having played 107 of his 231 AFL games for the club.

He also played for Geelong, St Kilda and Fremantle, but Jaspa is only eligible to join the Lions and could be a first-round pick for the club later this month.

Fletcher had back soreness recently which has been diagnosed as a stress injury that will see him sidelined for the start of the pre-season and in a back brace for the next period.

Clubs were made aware of the injury on Thursday via the AFL's medicos.

The classy midfielder had a foot injury earlier in the season but has impressed with his skilful ball use and impressive performances for the Allies at the mid-year championships.

Fletcher played for the Lions Academy this season and is set to join Brisbane alongside fellow father-son Will Ashcroft, with the club loading up on draft points to ensure it can match bids for the pair.

