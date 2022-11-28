BEFORE the picks start rolling in tonight, the final edition of Draft Countdown for 2022 is set to be a monster.

Joining Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge from 12-2pm AEDT will be a host of big-name guests, including Collingwood recruiting boss Derek Hine, St Kilda list boss James Gallagher and Geelong recruiting chief Stephen Wells.

PHANTOM DRAFT LATE MAIL Dons weigh up huge late trade, Dees lurk

Young guns Aaron Cadman, Bailey Humphrey and Ollie Hollands will also be live at the desk as they prepare to learn their fates tonight.

It all leads up to Draft Night Live tonight from 6.30pm AEDT, where you'll be able to see all the picks unfold at Marvel Stadium. You can also watch on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm AEDT on nights one and two.

MONDAY'S LINE-UP (all times AEDT)

12.15pm: Bailey Humphrey (top prospect) and Michael Oakes (Elevation Sports Agency)

12.30pm: Derek Hine (Collingwood national recruiting manager)

12.45pm: James Gallagher (St Kilda head of list management)

1pm: Aaron Cadman (top prospect) and Julian Petracca (Hemisphere Management Group)

1.15pm: Ollie Hollands (top prospect) and Dave Trotter (Hemisphere Management Group)

1.30pm: Stephen Wells (Geelong recruiting manager)

Draft Countdown: Monday