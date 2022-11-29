Jayden Davey (left) and Alwyn jnr (right) with father Alwyn after being taken by Essendon at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Essendon Football Club

THE DAVEY twins loom as the silver lining to one of the darkest moments in Essendon's history.

Alwyn jnr and Jayden joined the Bombers as father-son selections on Tuesday night near the end of the NAB AFL Draft.

Hawthorn did not bid for Alwyn jnr until pick No.45, meaning he was a bargain selection for Essendon as it immediately matched the Hawks under the father-son rules.

Jayden, who is recovering from his second knee reconstruction, then joined his twin brother at the Dons with pick 54.

They are the two oldest sons of speedster forward Alwyn, who played 100 games for the Bombers from 2007-13.

But for his four sons to be eligible as father-son picks, Davey had to reach that 100-game milestone.

He was banged up at the end of the 2013 season and so were the Bombers, with coach James Hird suspended for the last game against Richmond because of their drugs scandal.

But caretaker coach Simon Goodwin – now the Melbourne premiership coach – made sure Davey reached 100 games.

Given the Davey twins have been rated as potential first-round draft talent, Goodwin could have left a big legacy in his one game as Essendon's senior coach.

Jayden Davey in action for the Flying Boomerangs in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Long-time Essendon recruiting boss Adrian Dodoro said it was no accident that Goodwin and the Bombers were so determined for Davey to reach 100.

"We thank Goody for picking Alwyn in that game," he said

"But it was part of a plan, believe it or not, to make sure we got him to 100 games.

"The boys were growing up in our change room and they looked special at three, four, five years of age.

"We just knew there was something about the boys ... it was a great club decision, put it that way (getting Davey to his 100th game)."

Alwyn Davey and Nathan Lovett-Murray with their children ahead of round 23, 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

There was more good news for Essendon after the end of the draft on Tuesday night, with Dodoro confirming their Next Generation Academy prospect Anthony Munkara would join the club as a category B rookie.

Munkara, like the Daveys, will soon fly down from the Northern Territory to join the club.