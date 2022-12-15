Patrick Cripps looks on after the R23 clash between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on August 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps says it's team success and not individual glory that has driven him to be as "motivated as ever" heading into 2023.

Cripps climbed the game's highest individual mountain last season, winning his first Brownlow Medal, but says it's the sting of a round 23 loss to Collingwood that has him fired up this pre-season.

The Blues were in the top eight from the opening round of 2022, only to tumble to ninth with the one-point loss to the Magpies on the final day of the home and away season.

"I'm as motivated as ever," Cripps said.

"The way the season ended motivates me … the team stuff.

"I've never played in a finals series, so that really drives me."

Cripps said his pre-season had gone well to date and a quick refresh over Christmas in Perth would make him hungrier than ever upon return.

The 27-year-old said he'd watched back the final stages of the round 23 loss that was punctuated by a late Jamie Elliott goal.

"You definitely watch it back," he said.

"You don't want to shy away from it. [If] you shy away from it, you don't improve.

"You've got to take your lessons and we learned them the hard way the last two games, but the beauty of that is we put ourselves in that position, which in previous years we hadn't been in that position."

Cripps said Carlton was bracing itself for greater expectations next season, but said it would just worry about what it could control.