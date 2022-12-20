ESSENDON has invited Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro ruckman Hudson O'Keeffe to audition for a spot on the rookie list when the Bombers report back for training next year.

The 18-year-old is scheduled to start training at The Hangar on January 9, along with Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Mitch Szybkowski.

O'Keeffe and Szybkowksi were both considered unlucky to be overlooked in last month's NAB AFL and Rookie Drafts, but both remain a chance to secure a lifeline via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Hudson O'Keeffe Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Hudson O'Keeffe

The Bombers have three ruckmen on their list – No. 1 big man Sam Draper, youngster Nick Bryan and journeyman Andrew Phillips – plus tall Irish utility Cian McBride, who spent most of this year playing as a key defender in the VFL.

O'Keeffe was the main ruckman for both Vic Metro and Oakleigh in 2022, playing four games in the under-18 national championships and ten NAB League games.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

The 202cm ruckman attracted attention from clubs throughout the year and is renowned for his athleticism given his height.

Szybkowski was expected to be selected late in the NAB AFL Draft but slipped through despite a strong final season of underage football.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Mitch Szybkowski Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Mitch Szybkowski

The Dandenong Stingrays captain averaged 23.5 disposals for Vic Country across four games, combining with top-ten pick Jhye Clark before leading his club to the NAB League Grand Final.

But while the 186cm and 86kg onballer was left without an AFL home in November, the dream isn't over yet.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

Essendon has one spot available on its list for next year after placing father-son recruit Jayden Davey on the inactive list. The teenager is recovering from a second rupture of his right anterior cruciate ligament and the Bombers have decided to take a conservative approach to ensure he is fully recovered from a second knee reconstruction.

Meanwhile, former Hawthorn and Collingwood wingman Tom Phillips has signed with Essendon's VFL program for the 2023 season after being delisted by the Hawks at the end of the season.

Tom Phillips handballs during Hawthorn's match against Geelong in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 26-year-old, who played 89 games for the Magpies and 26 for the Hawks, will spend some time training with Brad Scott's squad across the summer, but not in an official train-on capacity at this stage.

The pre-season supplemental selection period ends on February 15.