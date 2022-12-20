IT WAS an encounter that will live long in the memory and Collingwood's one-point win over Carlton in the final round has been voted the best game of 2022 by AFL.com.au readers.

Of the 12 options, the round 23 clash that saw the Blues miss out on a finals spot and gave the Pies a top-four finish was voted best by 29 per cent of readers.

The contest between the fierce rivals on the final day of the home and away season was a classic.

Needing one win to secure a first finals berth since 2013, the Blues had already squandered three opportunities – and the Western Bulldogs' win over Hawthorn earlier in the day meant Carlton had to win, or draw, against the Pies.

Collingwood, already the masters of close games in 2022, needed a win to earn a double chance.

The Pies kicked three unanswered goals in the first quarter before the Blues found their way into the contest, although a wonderful Ash Johnson banana from the boundary line meant Collingwood held a 19-point half-time lead.

But a scintillating eight-goal third quarter had the Blues on track for finals as Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay started to come to life, giving Carlton a 24-point advantage heading into the final term.

As had become characteristic for the Pies in 2022, though, they charged, and the Blues faltered.

With just over six minutes remaining, Carlton led by 17, only for Jamie Elliott to take a big mark and kick truly before Beau McCreery nailed a tough shot to make the margin five.

The Blues had kicked 0.6 in the final term, and it would prove costly in front of 88,287 people at the MCG.

Already an after-the-siren hero against an arch rival in 2022 – he kicked the famous winner to sink Essendon in round 19 – Elliott broke Carlton hearts, kicking truly on the run with just over 90 seconds remaining.

It ended the Blues' season despite a heroic effort from captain Patrick Cripps, who had 35 disposals (six more than the next most), 12 clearances (five) and 27 contested possessions (15) in a performance that would earn him three votes and the 2022 Brownlow Medal.