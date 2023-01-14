IF YOU'RE looking for a club that has a lot of top-end Fantasy talent, look no further than the Western Bulldogs.

Last year, they had six players who averaged 100 or more points and they delivered 4.5 scores of 100 or more per game. The next best were the Blues and Giants with 3.5 per game.

At the top of the list was Bailey Smith (MID, $935,000). He averaged 106 for the season which was helped by a hot start that saw him scoring at a rate of 118 points per game up until round 10. Smith missed out on dual-position status by a small margin. Keep an eye on him for FWD status once again.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $891,000) gained FWD status last season, but goes into 2023 as a MID-only. While it is unlikely he gains it again, there's plenty to like about the Bont after averaging 108 in their 11 games after the bye. There is a correlation with the increase in his scoring and the extra usage he had at the club's centre bounces in the second half of the season.

There will be some change at the Bulldogs in 2023. Josh Dunkley has moved to the Lions. He has been one of their best scorers over the years so not only will that free up some points, there will also be some extra midfield time up for grabs.

Lock them in

One of the best Fantasy players in the game since he debuted, Jack Macrae (MID, $916,000) is a reliable pick for your midfield. In just his second season in 2014, he averaged 104 points and has only once dropped below that mark with an average of 99 in 2016. This year Macrae is priced at 104 which is well below his four previous seasons where he averaged 123, 116, 113 and 116. The 28-year-old was the Bulldogs' most used player at centre bounces last year and these should maintain, if not increase, with the departure of Dunkley. Look for Macrae to bounce back to a 110-plus average and be a top eight midfielder once again with an increase in tackle numbers that come from more inside midfield time.

Jack Macrae in action for the Western Bulldogs against Essendon in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Track their pre-season

Most pundits think that Tim English (RUC, $901,000) will be the No.1 Fantasy ruck in 2023. It's not a bold call considering he started the season with five straight tons including his season-high 138. English averaged 100 for the season and his poorest scores were in games when he shared ruck duties with Jordon Sweet and Stefan Martin. Former Docker Rory Lobb will come in to relieve English when required without the need for playing a second ruck.

Rory Lobb and Tim English contest the ruck during Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Toby McLean (MID/FWD, $401,000) hasn't had a good run of it in the last couple of years. He injured his ACL in 2021 and missed the entire home and away season. McLean was selected in the Bulldogs' elimination final and made a fantastic return, racking up 21 disposals and nine tackles for 100 Fantasy points. A full pre-season will make McLean an easy pick in Classic and someone to consider in the late rounds of Draft when the quality forwards dry up.

Toby McLean is tackled by James Aish during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Fremantle on September 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain basement

With just half-a-dozen players priced under $300k, draftee Charlie Clarke (FWD, $254,000) is the one to keep an eye on as he aims for a debut. He was one of two general forwards in the NAB League to average 19 disposals, two goals and one score assist as he finished the season kicking 29 goals from 15 games. Although the Bulldogs have a settled squad, Clarke could add defensive pressure as a small forward if needed.

Charlie Clarke in action for Vic Metro in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Country. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

In a team with a few defenders who have shown their Fantasy chops at various times, Ed Richards (DEF, $648,000) came home strong in 2022 to show he might have the most upside. Richards averaged 97 in his last five matches, a significant increase on his 73 for the season. Bailey Dale (DEF, $797,000) and Caleb Daniel (DEF, $768,000) will be the first Dog defenders off the board based on their 2022 averages of 89 and 87 respectively, but you could grab Edwards a few rounds later for serviceable scores if he can take his end-of-season form into the new year.

Ed Richards in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

We might see breakout seasons from top draft picks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $420,000) and Sam Darcy (DEF/FWD, $436,000), but they may not necessarily translate to Fantasy scoring. They will certainly add to their games tally and should see in improvement in their output; however, it is likely to only be keeper league coaches looking for some depth in deep drafts that should consider Ugle-Hagan or Darcy.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' win over Melbourne in round 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Bailey Smith MID 105.6 16 $935,000 Jack Macrae MID 103.4 22 $916,000 Tim English RUC 101.8 15 $901,000 Marcus Bontempelli MID 100.6 21 $891,000 Adam Treloar MID 96.4 21 $854,000 Tom Liberatore MID 90.5 22 $801,000 Bailey Dale DEF 90 22 $797,000 Caleb Daniel DEF 86.7 18 $768,000 Ed Richards DEF 73.2 21 $648,000 Aaron Naughton FWD 70.6 21 $625,000 Rory Lobb FWD 66.4 19 $588,000 Rhylee West FWD 58.8 13 $521,000 Bailey Williams DEF/MID 57.4 21 $508,000 Taylor Duryea DEF 56.6 12 $501,000 Hayden Crozier DEF 50.2 5 $494,000 Jordon Sweet RUC 61.3 6 $478,000 Josh Bruce FWD 31.6 5 $473,000 Tim O'Brien DEF 51.8 11 $459,000 Roarke Smith MID 58.7 6 $457,000 Oskar Baker MID - - $452,000 Robbie McComb MID/FWD 50.8 13 $450,000 Alex Keath DEF 50.7 14 $449,000 Cody Weightman FWD 50.3 20 $445,000 Anthony Scott MID 49.9 14 $442,000 Sam Darcy DEF/FWD 62.3 3 $436,000 Jason Johannisen FWD 53 7 $427,000 Mitch Hannan DEF 47.9 7 $426,000 Luke Cleary DEF 63 2 $424,000 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan FWD 47.4 15 $420,000 Lachlan McNeil MID/FWD 47.1 15 $417,000 Ryan Gardner DEF 46.4 21 $411,000 Laitham Vandermeer FWD 46.8 9 $402,000 Toby McLean MID/FWD - - $401,000 Buku Khamis DEF/FWD 47.6 8 $396,000 Riley Garcia FWD 43.5 6 $339,000 Liam Jones DEF - - $321,000 Dominic Bedendo MID 41.5 2 $279,000 Jedd Busslinger DEF - - $276,000 Charlie Clarke FWD - - $254,000 Harvey Gallagher DEF/FWD - - $224,000 Arthur Jones FWD - - $200,000 Cody Raak DEF/FWD - - $200,000

