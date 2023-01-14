IF YOU'RE looking for a club that has a lot of top-end Fantasy talent, look no further than the Western Bulldogs.

Last year, they had six players who averaged 100 or more points and they delivered 4.5 scores of 100 or more per game. The next best were the Blues and Giants with 3.5 per game.

At the top of the list was Bailey Smith (MID, $935,000). He averaged 106 for the season which was helped by a hot start that saw him scoring at a rate of 118 points per game up until round 10. Smith missed out on dual-position status by a small margin. Keep an eye on him for FWD status once again.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $891,000) gained FWD status last season, but goes into 2023 as a MID-only. While it is unlikely he gains it again, there's plenty to like about the Bont after averaging 108 in their 11 games after the bye. There is a correlation with the increase in his scoring and the extra usage he had at the club's centre bounces in the second half of the season.

There will be some change at the Bulldogs in 2023. Josh Dunkley has moved to the Lions. He has been one of their best scorers over the years so not only will that free up some points, there will also be some extra midfield time up for grabs.

>> See all the Western Bulldogs prices and positions by registering now for AFL Fantasy

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. 

Lock them in

One of the best Fantasy players in the game since he debuted, Jack Macrae (MID, $916,000) is a reliable pick for your midfield. In just his second season in 2014, he averaged 104 points and has only once dropped below that mark with an average of 99 in 2016. This year Macrae is priced at 104 which is well below his four previous seasons where he averaged 123, 116, 113 and 116. The 28-year-old was the Bulldogs' most used player at centre bounces last year and these should maintain, if not increase, with the departure of Dunkley. Look for Macrae to bounce back to a 110-plus average and be a top eight midfielder once again with an increase in tackle numbers that come from more inside midfield time.

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Jack Macrae in action for the Western Bulldogs against Essendon in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Track their pre-season

Most pundits think that Tim English (RUC, $901,000) will be the No.1 Fantasy ruck in 2023. It's not a bold call considering he started the season with five straight tons including his season-high 138. English averaged 100 for the season and his poorest scores were in games when he shared ruck duties with Jordon Sweet and Stefan Martin. Former Docker Rory Lobb will come in to relieve English when required without the need for playing a second ruck.

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Rory Lobb and Tim English contest the ruck during Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Toby McLean (MID/FWD, $401,000) hasn't had a good run of it in the last couple of years. He injured his ACL in 2021 and missed the entire home and away season. McLean was selected in the Bulldogs' elimination final and made a fantastic return, racking up 21 disposals and nine tackles for 100 Fantasy points. A full pre-season will make McLean an easy pick in Classic and someone to consider in the late rounds of Draft when the quality forwards dry up.

Toby McLean is tackled by James Aish during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Fremantle on September 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain basement

With just half-a-dozen players priced under $300k, draftee Charlie Clarke (FWD, $254,000) is the one to keep an eye on as he aims for a debut. He was one of two general forwards in the NAB League to average 19 disposals, two goals and one score assist as he finished the season kicking 29 goals from 15 games. Although the Bulldogs have a settled squad, Clarke could add defensive pressure as a small forward if needed.

Charlie Clarke in action for Vic Metro in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Country. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

In a team with a few defenders who have shown their Fantasy chops at various times, Ed Richards (DEF, $648,000) came home strong in 2022 to show he might have the most upside. Richards averaged 97 in his last five matches, a significant increase on his 73 for the season. Bailey Dale (DEF, $797,000) and Caleb Daniel (DEF, $768,000) will be the first Dog defenders off the board based on their 2022 averages of 89 and 87 respectively, but you could grab Edwards a few rounds later for serviceable scores if he can take his end-of-season form into the new year.

Ed Richards in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

We might see breakout seasons from top draft picks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $420,000) and Sam Darcy (DEF/FWD, $436,000), but they may not necessarily translate to Fantasy scoring. They will certainly add to their games tally and should see in improvement in their output; however, it is likely to only be keeper league coaches looking for some depth in deep drafts that should consider Ugle-Hagan or Darcy.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' win over Melbourne in round 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Player

Position

2022 Average

2022 Games

2023 Price

Bailey Smith

MID

105.6

16

$935,000

Jack Macrae

MID

103.4

22

$916,000

Tim English

RUC

101.8

15

$901,000

Marcus Bontempelli

MID

100.6

21

$891,000

Adam Treloar

MID

96.4

21

$854,000

Tom Liberatore

MID

90.5

22

$801,000

Bailey Dale

DEF

90

22

$797,000

Caleb Daniel

DEF

86.7

18

$768,000

Ed Richards

DEF

73.2

21

$648,000

Aaron Naughton

FWD

70.6

21

$625,000

Rory Lobb

FWD

66.4

19

$588,000

Rhylee West

FWD

58.8

13

$521,000

Bailey Williams

DEF/MID

57.4

21

$508,000

Taylor Duryea

DEF

56.6

12

$501,000

Hayden Crozier

DEF

50.2

5

$494,000

Jordon Sweet

RUC

61.3

6

$478,000

Josh Bruce

FWD

31.6

5

$473,000

Tim O'Brien

DEF

51.8

11

$459,000

Roarke Smith

MID

58.7

6

$457,000

Oskar Baker

MID

-

-

$452,000

Robbie McComb

MID/FWD

50.8

13

$450,000

Alex Keath

DEF

50.7

14

$449,000

Cody Weightman

FWD

50.3

20

$445,000

Anthony Scott

MID

49.9

14

$442,000

Sam Darcy

DEF/FWD

62.3

3

$436,000

Jason Johannisen

FWD

53

7

$427,000

Mitch Hannan

DEF

47.9

7

$426,000

Luke Cleary

DEF

63

2

$424,000

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

FWD

47.4

15

$420,000

Lachlan McNeil

MID/FWD

47.1

15

$417,000

Ryan Gardner

DEF

46.4

21

$411,000

Laitham Vandermeer

FWD

46.8

9

$402,000

Toby McLean

MID/FWD

-

-

$401,000

Buku Khamis

DEF/FWD

47.6

8

$396,000

Riley Garcia

FWD

43.5

6

$339,000

Liam Jones

DEF

-

-

$321,000

Dominic Bedendo

MID

41.5

2

$279,000

Jedd Busslinger

DEF

-

-

$276,000

Charlie Clarke

FWD

-

-

$254,000

Harvey Gallagher

DEF/FWD

-

-

$224,000

Arthur Jones

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Cody Raak

DEF/FWD

-

-

$200,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.