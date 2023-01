Jordon Sweet is tackled by teammate Marcus Bontempelli during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a break over the Christmas period, AFL players hit the track for the first training session of 2023 this week.

Clubs wasted no time putting players through their paces with time trials, gym sessions and skills work all on the agenda.

Check out the pics and videos below.

🚨 Jack Steele haircut 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NtdymxrX41 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) January 9, 2023

Rory Lobb in action during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

New year, new hair cut 😎 pic.twitter.com/32SoBlARkb — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) January 9, 2023

Dirk and the fellas (he's the 213cm one out the back πŸ˜‚) pic.twitter.com/os1TIUXSug — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) January 12, 2023

Marcus Windhager tackles Mason Wood during St Kilda's training session at Moorrabin Oval on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A lighter session today under the lights of the Royal Hall of Industries.#Bloods pic.twitter.com/GmgkeLkwY8 — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) January 10, 2023

Bailey Smith during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

How about this for a little work station for the day?!#Bloods pic.twitter.com/kGY3To4xKY — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) January 10, 2023

All the action from day one πŸ’ͺ#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/TXv2hWCQnr — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) January 9, 2023

St Kilda players run laps during a training session at Moorabbin Oval on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Nothing says welcome back quite like the 2km time trial πŸ₯΅ #BigBigSound pic.twitter.com/K2B1Zfw46e — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) January 9, 2023

Back on deck! πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/VZ3JWVhs2m — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) January 9, 2023

New year, same Aliir πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/xHj2Rst2Hf — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) January 9, 2023

Jack Steele handballs during a St Kilda training session at Moorabbin Oval on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Thrilled to have Levi Ashcroft up from Victoria to train with the squad for the week πŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/9oUXkB9oN0 — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) January 9, 2023

Monday looking extra sunny 😎 pic.twitter.com/oJvsqYkBVa — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) January 9, 2023

2ΜΆ0ΜΆ2ΜΆ2ΜΆ



20πŸπŸ‘



lessgo pic.twitter.com/Gsk4F3LRqR — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) January 9, 2023

The bromance in action. πŸ₯° pic.twitter.com/k5eBD0VcxJ — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) January 9, 2023

The Tom McDonald set shot in all its glory 😍 #DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/uX86YLiBaC — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) January 8, 2023

Back to work! 🧳 pic.twitter.com/Tdf7BfV5QK — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) January 8, 2023

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Β