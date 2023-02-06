Samo Petrevski-Seton runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's search for Junior Rioli's replacement in attack has seen Samo Petrevski-Seton return to the forward line, where he is impressing ahead of his seventh season.

After crossing from Carlton at the end of 2021 with midfield ambitions and then fighting to cement himself at the Eagles as a defender last year, Petrevski-Seton is now bringing his mix of skill and intensity to the front half.

He stood out in Monday's sessions, which included some match-scenario play with reduced numbers, with his ferocious tackling as the Eagles look at their options for a new small forward.

Petrevski-Seton, who was traded by the Blues following 94 games in five years, played 14 matches last season after suffering a knee injury in February that put him on the back foot.

Sam Petrevski-Seton and Jack Darling during a West Coast training session in January 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Among the standouts in last Friday's match sim, the 24-year-old Petrevski-Seton showed some early promise in the midfield last year but was in and out of the team before a late run of matches in defence.

The backline is an area of depth for the Eagles this season, with midfield star Elliot Yeo and captain Luke Shuey both rotating back in match sim training, and prized recruit Reuben Ginbey also featuring part-time.

Rioli's loss has left a hole, however, after the premiership goalkicker departed for Port Adelaide during last year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, forming one part of the 'mega trade'.

As well as Petrevski-Seton, Jamaine Jones has trained forward after having strong moments as a rebounding defender last year, while draftee Noah Long has been impressive with his skill and smarts for a young player.

Speedster Jack Petruccelle is also earmarked for a small forward role but sprained his ankle during training on Friday, which will keep him out of main training for a couple of weeks. Young midfielder Luke Edwards (quad strain) was also missing.

Jack Petruccelle runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Prized youngster Campbell Chesser moved into some competitive elements of training on Monday having being held back, while first-year ruckman Harry Barnett also joined teammates for skills work after managing an ankle issue.

Some highlights of the session included draftee Elijah Hewett's evasiveness and poise in traffic, midfielder Tim Kelly's strength fending off tacklers, and the stoppage work of big-bodied midfielder Jai Culley.