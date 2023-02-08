NEWLY appointed North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin left Wednesday's match simulation drills with tightness in his left hamstring, although the club doesn't expect the star midfielder to miss any time on the track.

Simpkin, who had dominated the early stages of a match-up billed as the 'Probables' against the 'Possibles', limped off midway through the second period clutching at his hamstring before heading into the rooms.

He returned to complete a series of run-throughs along the boundary line minutes later, but was soon put on ice and could only watch the remainder of the session alongside teammates from the bench.

"I don't think (there are any concerns)," veteran defender Jack Ziebell said afterwards.

"I had a bit of a chat with him at half-time and he said he was a little bit tight in his hamstring. It's actually been a really big block for us in the last two weeks and today was the last really big main session that we've got, so there was a no-risk policy."

Jy Simpkin in action during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on January 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Simpkin, who was announced as the club's co-captain alongside the experienced Luke McDonald last month, had an unlikely partner in the midfield for much of the game's early periods as Cam Zurhaar drifted into the centre.

Zurhaar, who looks noticeably trimmer, was dangerous featuring as a pinch-hitting clearance player having been identified by new coach Alastair Clarkson as a midfield option ahead of the upcoming season.

Hard Bull Get. pic.twitter.com/f0Fop8x4Sz — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) February 2, 2023

Luke Davies-Uniacke and Ben Cunnington were among the standouts for the 'Probables' team, with the club's recent pair of top-three picks Will Phillips and Harry Sheezel also impressing for the stronger side.

The 'Probables' team featured a three-ruck set-up from the outset, with Tristan Xerri and Callum Coleman-Jones supporting veteran Todd Goldstein, while former captain Ziebell was used in the backline having featured at both ends of the field last season.

Triple-premiership midfielder Liam Shiels continued his solid summer following a move from Hawthorn and was used in the 'Probables' team, although his ex-Hawks teammate Dan Howe joined Jaidyn Stephenson in the 'Possibles' outfit.

North Melbourne will continue a busy summer schedule with a four-quarter scratch match next weekend, before playing Richmond at Arden Street on February 24 and then the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on March 4.

Those fixtures are expected to be Simpkin and McDonald's first matches leading the Kangaroos as co-captains, with former skipper Ziebell endorsing their credentials as the club's new leaders.

"It's been a nice change for everyone actually," Ziebell said.

Jack Ziebell looks on after a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on January 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I think it was the perfect time for the football club. There couldn't have been two more perfectly suited candidates. They're doing a great job. They're finding their feet a little bit, but they're also embracing the role. I think it's worked out well for everyone.

"For me, I thought it was probably time to do this. This year was perfect. With the new coach coming on board, it just made sense. We've been through a pretty tough period and I was more than happy to handle that load.

"(But) there's a greater level of stability at our football club at the moment. For Jy and Luke to come on board with 'Clarko', for me it was an easy decision. I was ready, the boys were ready, it was just about signing off and making it official.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing what those boys can do for our footy club, leading into this year but also into the next five or 10 years and where they can take this group. It's bloody exciting."