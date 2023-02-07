THE CENTRE bounce could be headed for the chopping block in the WAFL, with the League to also use next month's pre-season games to trial the last-disposal rule used in the SANFL.

The traditional bounce of the ball has come under scrutiny in recent years, with umpires leading calls for its removal due to the potential for injury and difficulty in executing the skill.

On Tuesday, the WAFL announced it would trial scrapping the bounce in upcoming pre-season games, with umpire boss and former AFL umpire Dean Margetts welcoming the move.

An umpire bounces the ball before Carlton's match against Geelong in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We believe it'll reduce the number of injuries for umpires, reduce the stress and anxiety for many officials who struggle to execute the skill, and we know decision making worsens immediately following an unsuccessful bounce," Margetts said.

"Umpires can now focus on match management at training and the change will create more inclusivity for females or those from non-traditional football backgrounds.

"I watch many of our umpires spend hours a week practising a skill, and some umpires will only bounce a ball some 3-4 times in a game.

"I would much prefer umpires and coaches develop better relationships at training, because we want umpires to be better decision makers and match managers."

The AFL launched a formal review of the centre bounce ahead of the 2018 season but opted to retain the tradition, with AFL chairman Richard Goyder saying at the time that the centre bounce is "uniquely engrained in the fabric of our game".

The AFL's review came after a 2017 survey revealed 15 of 18 AFL coaches wanted to get rid of the centre bounce.

The bounce has never been a feature of AFLW matches, with the smaller ball in that competition contributing to the decision, while it was scrapped from the boys' national under-18 competition in 2017.

Umpires in the AFL used to bounce the ball at all stoppages around the ground, but a rule change in 2013 restricted the bounce to the start of quarters and re-starting play after a goal.

Charlie Dixon and Sean Darcy contest the ruck during round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL umpires have been empowered to recall inaccurate centre bounces since 2009.

"There is nothing quite like the bounce of the ball to start a match - the anticipation, the roar of the crowd, it is uniquely engrained in the fabric of our game," Goyder said in 2017 after the AFL opted to retain the bounce for the men's competition.

"Our discussions ... have been focused on ensuring we provide further support for our umpires on all levels. The have one of the toughest jobs in football and we must continue to support them."

The WAFL will also trial the last-disposal rule in the pre-season, replicating the rule that has operated in the SANFL since 2016.

Under the rule, a free kick will be given if a kick or handball crosses the boundary line without being touched by another player.

"The rule in the SANFL has shown to increase scoring as well as open the game up with a lower number of stoppages around the ground," said the WAFL's footy operations boss Scott Baker.

"The pre-season is a perfect opportunity to run the trial."