Jack Darling looks dejected after the R11 clash between West Coast and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is sweating on the fitness of key forward Jack Darling after the premiership goalkicker went down with an ankle injury during match simulation training on Friday.

In an otherwise encouraging session for the Eagles, Darling had his left ankle caught awkwardly under a tackle from defender Jeremy McGovern and was in immediate pain, calling for the trainers.

He was helped off the ground and taken straight to the rooms after booting three goals during the competitive hitout at Mineral Resources Park.

The Eagles are due to ramp up their pre-season with an intraclub match before taking on Port Adelaide in a club-organised scratch match on February 24. There is three weeks remaining before their official pre-season hitout against Adelaide.

Should Darling be sidelined for the start of the season, it would be a significant blow after an impressive summer for the 30-year-old, who worked well in tandem with Oscar Allen on Friday.

Oscar Allen looks on during West Coast's official team photo day on January 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Allen was a standout, booting four first-half goals and taking some strong contested marks as the focal point in an attack that is now without champion key forward Josh Kennedy.

The 23-year-old shapes as one of the Eagles' most important players in 2023 after missing all of last season because of a serious foot injury.

As well as Allen, premiership midfielder Elliot Yeo was in excellent touch, rotating between the midfield and half-back, where he regularly drifted to take kick-ins.

When in the middle, the dual club champion had the confidence to take on tacklers and was rarely caught, proving his speed and power is returning after three interrupted seasons.

Elliot Yeo handballs during the round 15 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Captain Luke Shuey and prized draftee Reuben Ginbey also rotated between the centre square and defence.

The Eagles started with what appeared to be clear A and B sides, with Ginbey joined by draftees Elijah Hewett and Noah Long on the stronger outfit.

22 for the stronger @WestCoastEagles side in match sim this morning:



B: Hurn, McGovern, Duggan

HB: Witherden, Barrass, Shuey

C: Hunt, Yeo, Gaff

HF: Ryan, Darling, Cripps

F: Long, Allen, Williams

Ruck: Naitanui, Sheed, Kelly

IC: Ginbey, Hewett, Cole, Culley — Nathan Schmook (@NathanSchmook) February 10, 2023

Hewett rotated between the midfield and forward line, with star midfielder Tim Kelly also rotating forward more than he previously has.

Second-year midfielder Campbell Chesser featured on the B side but was being managed, lining up on a wing and moving well for one quarter before finishing early alongside Shannon Hurn, Liam Duggan and Jake Waterman.

After managing a wrist injury at stages this pre-season, club champion Tom Barrass was back in full training and played the majority of the match.

Tom Barrass poses during West Coast's official photo day on January 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow defender McGovern was a standout with his intercept marking, with Josh Rotham starting on the weaker side but also impressing with his rebounding and ball-use.

While teams were switched throughout, other notable players starting with the stronger 22 were defender Alex Witherden, former Melbourne defender Jayden Hunt, who lined up on the wing, and impressive second-year midfielder Jai Culley.

Premiership forward Liam Ryan was terrific early, pushing up the ground, taking a big contested mark and setting up multiple goals with precision passes inside 50.

Ruckman Nic Naitanui had some eye-catching moments out of the centre square, including a clearance out the front of a stoppage when he roved opponent Bailey Williams' tap.

Nic Naitanui during a West Coast training session on February 8, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Callum Jamieson was used prominently as the ruckman opposed to Naitanui, allowing Williams to spend more of his time forward.

Jamaine Jones and Sam Petrevski-Seton, who have each been training as small forwards, were both missing to take part in the Eagles' community camp.

Speedster Jack Petruccelle (ankle) and midfielder Luke Edwards (quad) walked laps after recent setbacks.