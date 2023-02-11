Nick Blakey runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY defender Nick Blakey could miss the Swans' pre-season games after coming down with glandular fever.

Blakey, who played 24 of Sydney's 25 games as the Swans made the Grand Final last year, will rest for about three weeks after tests showed he had a mild case of glandular fever.

The Swans will face Brisbane in an unofficial match simulation on February 24 before taking on Carlton in a practice match a week later.

The illness means Blakey, 22, is at risk of missing both of those games, with Sydney to begin its season proper against Gold Coast on March 18.

Nick Blakey during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 25, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Nick Blakey has been feeling unwell and results from tests have shown he has a mild case of glandular fever," Swans head of physiotherapy and medical services Damian Raper said.

"As a result, Nick will be rested for approximately three weeks before returning to training."

Lance Franklin at Sydney training on December 12, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Swans superstar Lance Franklin, forward Sam Reid and ruckman Tom Hickey have all been training away from the main group but are expected to feature in both pre-season games, but Joel Amartey is still several weeks away from joining team training after a recent hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, Ryan Clarke has also been sidelined by a hamstring problem and has been restricted to skills training, while Hayden McLean (quad strain) is expected to return to training next week.

Sam Wicks will undergo further assessment after spraining his shoulder last week, with his return to training yet to be determined.